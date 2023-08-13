Boil water notice lifted for Luggate - QLDC

Sunday, 13 August, 2023 - 17:56

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has now lifted the boil water notice for the Luggate township water supply, near WÄnaka.

QLDC Infrastructure Operations Manager Simon Mason advised that the fault which occurred with the chlorine dosing system overnight has now been repaired.

"Water quality has been monitored throughout the day and there is no requirement to continue the boil notice and residents can resume using their water as per usual," said Mr Mason.

While there were no known concerns with the quality of the source water, chlorination is a critical treatment barrier at this site, and provides a residual disinfectant as the water moves through the reticulation system.

"Without this barrier we were unable to have full confidence in the quality of the water and a boil water notice was issued to ensure there was no risk to the community. We’d like to thank the residents of Luggate for their patience during the precautionary boil notice period," added Mr Mason.