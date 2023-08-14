New Chief Executive for BRANZ

Monday, 14 August, 2023 - 09:52

The BRANZ Board today announced that Acting CEO, Claire Falck has been appointed to the permanent Chief Executive role. BRANZ Chair Nigel Smith said that after an extensive recruitment process, he was delighted to make this appointment.

"In her previous role as GM System Transformation and more recently as Acting CEO, Claire has impressed with her dedication, leadership qualities and commitment to BRANZ. Claire has already contributed significantly to our strategic vision to transform New Zealand’s building system and prepare for the opening of exciting new facilities as BRANZ continues to drive innovative thinking, testing and research," he said.

Claire has enjoyed a wide-ranging career in both the public and private sectors, specialising in system design and complex transformation assignments. She has held senior roles with Rio Tinto Alcan, New Zealand Police, Ministry of Social Development, and the former Housing New Zealand Corporation. Prior to joining BRANZ, Claire was Practice Lead at MartinJenkins.

Claire has a Bachelor of Commerce and Administration (BCA) from Victoria University of Wellington.