Kiwis encouraged to take action for nature this Conservation Week - Willow-Jean Prime

Monday, 14 August, 2023 - 12:27

The importance of working together for the environment was highlighted today as Minister of Conservation Minister Willow-Jean Prime kicked off Conservation Week 2023 at a South Auckland stream restoration project

"Puhinui Regeneration Project/Te Whakaoranga o te Puhinui is a great example of this year’s Conservation Week theme, ‘take action for nature’ because it shows what we can achieve for the environment when we all work together," Willow-Jean Prime said.

Minister Prime’s tree planting at the Puhinui restoration event today is one of dozens scheduled around the country over Conservation Week.

The Puhinui urban regeneration project is delivered through the Sustainable Business Network and aims to rejuvenate the entire stream and its catchment, addressing a range of ecological, economic and social issues.

The Government has supported this through $1 million in Jobs for Nature funding, providing 12.5 Full Time Equivalents over two years

"South Auckland shines in this community-led action," Willow-Jean Prime said.

"Young people, businesses, iwi and government are taking action together on this project - they’re all benefitting from this nature-based job experience and a more natural, healthy awa."

Conservation Week runs from 14-20 August and Kiwis who want to get involved can visit the DOC website for ideas, including joining a community group, picking up litter, donating money towards a trap, or heading along to a Conservation Week event.

"We have thousands of threatened or at-risk species in Aotearoa, and there are many projects across the country doing great conservation work. Conservation Week is the perfect chance for people to get involved with conservation, to improve the environment and their own wellbeing," Willow-Jean Prime said.

More than 65 events are scheduled across the country, including a weed workshop in Blenheim, planting days in Cromwell, Dunedin and Hawkes Bay, a fungi walk in Arthur’s Pass National Park, and a film festival on Waiheke island.