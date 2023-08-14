ZM unveils Taylor Swift ticket giveaway for Eras Tour in Australia

Monday, 14 August, 2023 - 14:46

The country’s largest ever Taylor Swift ticket giveaway has launched today, with New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s hit radio station ZM offering listeners the chance to win tickets to her sold our Eras Tour in Australia.

Each day for the next four weeks, the popular music station will be granting lucky listeners a shot at winning an A-reserve double pass to one of Swift’s sold-out Sydney shows.

To participate, all listeners need to do is tune in to ZM each weekday and identify the three Taylor Swift songs played at 8am, midday, and 4pm. Once they've compiled the daily playlist, they must be the first caller through when they hear the cue to call at 4pm to win.

Ross Flahive, ZM Content Director, says ZM is stoked to be offering New Zealand Swifties a second chance at seeing the star in concert.

"We had record breaking audience engagement for our Eras Tour ticket giveaways earlier this year, there’s no doubt the phones will be ringing off the hook with this new competition too.

"The Eras Tour is one of the biggest music events we've seen in a generation, and we understand how much Kiwis want to be part of it. We're so excited to have a huge unreleased stack of these sold-out tickets for ZM listeners to win," says Flahive.

Full competition information can be found here on ZM online. Terms and conditions apply.