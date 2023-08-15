Lame sheep caked in mud an "unacceptable" sight - SAFE For Animals

Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 - 10:13

Footage has been passed on to SAFE which shows sheep caked in mud and struggling to walk. The footage was shot in Southland on Sunday 13 August 2023.

This property has had ongoing issues with winter grazing. Photos were taken in early July also showing sheep standing in mud.

SAFE Head of Investigations Will Appelbe says people are sick of seeing animals standing in mud.

"Winter grazing is widespread and every year we see the same issues," says Appelbe.

"Not only are these sheep caked in mud, but they’re also struggling to walk. This suggests that they’re lame, which is one of the risks of winter grazing."

"The Animal Welfare Act 1999 is clear that animals should be provided with adequate shelter. Nothing about this footage is adequate."

Last month, footage provided to SAFE by showed a newly born calf collapsed, writhing in wet and muddy conditions on a winter grazing paddock. The calf, which appeared to be on the verge of drowning, was filmed with their mother on a farm near Rangitata.

"The agriculture industry should be aware by now that winter brings with it cold, wet and snowy temperatures. Forcing animals to stand in mud, which is utter neglect."

"This is why they need fair representation in Government to ensure the Animal Welfare Act is enforced. A Commissioner for Animals could give animals a voice at the highest level."