Auckland fires up for Australasian tapas champs

Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 - 12:20

TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland is turning up the heat, with the 2023 Australasia Tapas Competition kicking off at Ignite Colleges in Manukau on September 5.

The fiery cook-off will see 20 talented chefs from both sides of the Tasman showcase their style, skill and stamina as they go head-to-head for the grand title of Australasian Tapas Champion, and the chance to secure their spot in the World Tapas Competition in Valladolid, Spain in November.

With just 25 minutes to whip up eight portions of show-stopping tapas, contestants will be pushed to their limits as a panel of leading celebrity chefs - including Simon Gault, Michael Meredith and award-winning pastry chef Callum Liddicoat - critique their culinary creations.

Competition organiser and Strategic Partnership Association Vice President for Skills, Chef Jasbir Kaur, is excited to be bringing the annual event back to Auckland for the fifth time, and says it provides the opportunity of a lifetime for chefs who are hungry to make their mark in the industry, both here and overseas.

"This is a contest where chefs can pit their skills against other industry trailblazers and truly push their culinary boundaries," she says. "Each tapas dish will be scored on presentation, originality, flavour and business potential. Every year the competition dishes get better and better and for 2023 we are expecting contestants to knock the judges’ socks off."

With the winner securing an all-expenses paid trip to Spain and the opportunity to represent Australasia at the World Tapas Competition, the stakes are high - but it will be well worth the blood, sweat and tears for one gifted chef. The contest has fast-tracked the careers of some of our hottest rising stars, and has secured Aotearoa New Zealand’s place on the global culinary stage. New Zealand is the only country in the world that has placed at the World Tapas Competition twice in the event’s history. In 2018, SKYCITY chef Sheyun (Dani) Chun was crowned World Tapas Champion, and last year Poni Commercial Bay Head Chef Frederick Wong earned second place.

"That ten days in Spain really opened my eyes up to the world of tapas," says Fred. "The tapas there are next level - very simple in presentation, but unique in flavour - and some of them I’m trying to duplicate here in New Zealand.

"Last year was such an amazing year for me, not only representing New Zealand in Spain but also placing second in the World Tapas Competition. It was a real milestone and has inspired me to keep exploring tapas, and the world."