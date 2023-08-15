Parents forfeit NDIS funding for respite carers to cover transportation costs for son

Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 - 15:31

The parents of an eight-year-old boy living with a rare genetic condition have been forced to forfeit their NDIS funding for respite carers in order to cover transportation costs for their son.

Becky and Jai Jamieson's son, Harlan lives with SCN8A, a rare genetic condition causing relentless life-threatening seizures that don't respond to medication, mobility challenges, and a range of health and disability-related issues.

Harlan's condition is life-limiting in every sense requiring intensive medical intervention, resuscitation, and hospitalisation weekly.

"Right now, Harlan needs a wheelchair-accessible van that he is able to travel in whilst remaining in his wheelchair/adaptive special needs chair with ramp access," said Becky.

"We've worked out we'll have around $6,000 but that will be lucky to just buy a second-hand car, not to mention one with a wheelchair cab."

Becky and Jai, who live in the Northern Brisbane suburb of Burpengary, have exhausted all avenues of assistance with this need, and have decided to turn to fundraising to help give Harlan the quality of life he deserves and access to appointments, therapy, and his very new bucket list of adventures.

"I contacted my local member but was told that 'NDIS will be reformed one day … hopefully, and we just need to hang in there'," said Becky.

"With SCN8A being life-limiting, we want to make the most of what time we have, and give Harlan access to the best resources, therapies, and care."

Becky is a carer for four disabled children, two of whom she says do not receive sufficient support from the NDIS.

"Our 11-year-old son was only given one hour per month carer support over a two-year plan, so it leaves me unable to complete the smallest of tasks some days, even just answering emails," said Becky.

"When a carer becomes burnt out, is undervalued, under supported and forgotten, their value disappears.

"The way they see themselves is forgotten, forever making ends meet to have the things their person with a disability needs at all costs, even if that cost is themselves.

"I can't remember the last time I was called by name. Instead it's 'participant's representative', 'parent', 'carer' or 'legal guardian'.

"We shower 'if' we can. We eat 'when' we can, even if that's not at all. And we do not sleep."

Last month, Becky attended a wellness program hosted by Ronnie Benbow, founding director of The Carers Foundation Australia, and found it to be a lifeline, providing her with "empathy, care, and hope".

"I arrived in tears, gathered myself, entered the accommodation and was greeted by smiling faces, hugs, hot coffee and a warmth like nothing I have ever experienced in my 15 years of caring - from complete strangers," said Becky.

"They gave me so much in those first few seconds, but most importantly, they gave me hope.

"I felt in that moment, although brief, that maybe it could all be OK.

"I spent the next two days experiencing more of myself than I have allowed myself in 15 years. I was called by my name, like it had meaning, I was seen, I was heard, I was valued and appreciated for who I was.

"I found myself seeing my life as a carer from a whole new perspective. I was given space to allow myself to cry, to be angry, to be frustrated by the system that always seems to fail to adequately support me, I was allowed to hurt.

"During those two days, I was given space to shower, sleep, and eat.

"Basic care needs is what most people would say. Not for someone in the role of a 'carer'.

"I was given space to connect with other women that knew all the above all too well. And share a connection of the heart, for those we loved so much that we have willingly given all of ourselves in order to keep them safe, well, and provided for. Even if it means we have become mere shadows within society.

"Before attending this wellness program, I had given up. That anyone out there actually thought about people like me. I had given up that anyone would ever hear my cries for change, for myself, my family and every other family experiencing this journey."

Becky is calling for greater support and funding for services like The Carers Foundation Australia to be made available to all carers.

"Having to use our right to choice and control to our flexible funding, and choose to use funds allocated to other areas of importance, taking away from other needs, just to have access to something like transport is just the tip of a forever exploding iceberg beneath the surface in the world of disability," said Becky.

"This isn't just for us, and awareness for us, but for every other carer before me, that stands with me and will stand after me.

"We need access to what Ronnie and her team provides to be funded, supported, made readily available, to be valued, and acknowledged by those in a position of power and responsibility to do so.

"It isn't just important. It's a non-negotiable for carers to have access to services that allow them to maintain basic self-care and restoration, in order to continue to provide the care they offer, in what is already such an impactful, undervalued, isolating and under supported role."

It’s for this very reason Ronnie Benbow, who was awarded an OAM as part of the King’s Birthday honours, is advocating, fighting and working so hard to support Australia’s unpaid family carers.

"Becky attended our wellbeing program on the Sunshine Coast after being referred to us by her son’s support worker as Becky was totally burnt out and beyond exhausted. She was not coping and needed some urgent care to support her own health and mental wellbeing," said Ronnie.

"After hearing Becky’s challenges, it was hard to believe what her family is going through, often to just get basic care or equipment and vital resources for her severely-disabled child.

"Unfortunately, Becky’s story is not unique as we hear of major issues with carers every day which are only escalating. The additional stress has a negative impact on the health of family members, amplifying mental health issues and general wellbeing".

Harlan's story is heart-wrenching, but it's not too late for the community to make a difference by donating towards Harlan's wheelchair-accessible van: https://www.gofundme.com/f/harlans-rare-genetic-scn8a-fight-for-life

Please follow Harlan's journey on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/itsaharlanthing/ and #itsaharlanthing.

To learn more about The Carers Foundation Australia, and how you can support the foundation’s work, please visit: https://www.thecarersfoundation.org/