Taranaki Whanui and Greater Wellington find co-governance success protecting te taiao

On Saturday 5 August, the RÅpÅ« Tiaki (guardianship group) for the Parangarahu Lakes Area gathered with Taranaki WhÄnui whÄnau to plant 400 native plants around Cameron Ridge, and place a rÄhui protecting TÅ«turiwhatu / banded dotterel breeding sites. This event was the most recent in eleven years of collaboration between Greater Wellington and Taranaki WhÄnui, since the RÅpÅ« Tiaki was established in 2012.
The RÅpÅ« Tiaki is a co-governance group of Taranaki WhÄnui and Greater Wellington for the management of the Parangarahu Lakes Area, which contains Lake KÅhangapiripiri, Lake KÅhangatera and their associated wetlands. Co-chair and Taranaki WhÄnui representative Lee Hunter reflects on the years of co-governance.
"The original RÅpÅ« Tiaki members sowed the seed for years of successful collaboration. The strong relationship between Taranaki WhÄnui and Greater Wellington has kept our aspirations aligned, and here we are over a decade later, working together to protect this taonga."
Since 2013, Taranaki WhÄnui, Greater Wellington and MIRO have been working to protect and restore TÅ«turiwhatu / banded dotterel populations in the beaches and dunes of the Parangarahu Lakes Area. Monitoring is carried out in partnership with the Hem of Remutaka kai mahi team.
One of the key conservation measures established through this collaboration has been the yearly rÄhui during breeding season. RÅpÅ« Tiaki co-chair Jimmy Young, also Catchment Manager Te Awarua o Porirua at Greater Wellington, says this is one of the RÅpÅ« Tiaki’s successes.
"Greater Wellington has a lot to learn from Taranaki WhÄnui in our approach to conservation. The opportunity to incorporate mÄtauranga MÄori into our work in the parks will help us to better protect and restore vulnerable species.
"Thanks to the yearly rÄhui, and measures including predator control and warning signage, the amount of TÅ«turiwhatu nests hatching per year has risen from 3% to a high of 57%." The rÄhui will remain in place until the breeding season ends in March.
The RÅpÅ« Tiaki has also helped to restore aquatic life at Zealandia Te MÄra a TÄne. In April 2022, 150 KÄkahi / freshwater mussels (endemic to Aotearoa) were translocated from Lake KÅhangapiripiri to Roto MÄhanga in Zealandia, using kete / baskets designed and hand-woven using mÄtauranga MÄori.
One year later, they were joined by a new ika species from Lake KÅhangapiripiri: the toitoi / common bully fish. "Toitoi are a key part in the lifecycle of KÄkahi, and will support this threatened species to thrive in their new home," says Mr Young.
Native flora also enjoys the benefit of co-governance between Taranaki WhÄnui and Greater Wellington. Three generations of Taranaki WhÄnui whanau were present at the planting day this Saturday, says Mr Hunter.
"We get a good core of people returning every year, and bringing other whÄnau members with them. The planting provides our iwi members with an opportunity to reengage with our whenua, and to be a part of our whenua’s restoration."
Mr Young has been in the RÅpÅ« Tiaki for ten years. He emphasises the importance of relationships to its success. "It takes time to build trusting, authentic partnerships," he says; "it doesn’t happen overnight.
"Our communication and decision-making has become more seamless over the years. Part of that for Greater Wellington has been learning to let go of the way we’ve done things previously and learn from Taranaki WhÄnui."
Mr Hunter looks forward to the RÅpÅ« Tiaki’s future projects. "There has definitely been progress in how we work together. It comes down to relationships, respect, and a clear focus on the priority - the health of our Parangarahu Lakes. Greater Wellington and Taranaki WhÄnui have that priority in common, alongside a shared vision, shared values, and a strong relationship as partners."
"It’s all about commonality. Focus on the things you agree on first, and then build from there."
