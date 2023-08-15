Taranaki Whanui and Greater Wellington find co-governance success protecting te taiao

Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 - 16:51

On Saturday 5 August, the RÅpÅ« Tiaki (guardianship group) for the Parangarahu Lakes Area gathered with Taranaki WhÄnui whÄnau to plant 400 native plants around Cameron Ridge, and place a rÄhui protecting TÅ«turiwhatu / banded dotterel breeding sites. This event was the most recent in eleven years of collaboration between Greater Wellington and Taranaki WhÄnui, since the RÅpÅ« Tiaki was established in 2012.

The RÅpÅ« Tiaki is a co-governance group of Taranaki WhÄnui and Greater Wellington for the management of the Parangarahu Lakes Area, which contains Lake KÅhangapiripiri, Lake KÅhangatera and their associated wetlands. Co-chair and Taranaki WhÄnui representative Lee Hunter reflects on the years of co-governance.

"The original RÅpÅ« Tiaki members sowed the seed for years of successful collaboration. The strong relationship between Taranaki WhÄnui and Greater Wellington has kept our aspirations aligned, and here we are over a decade later, working together to protect this taonga."

Since 2013, Taranaki WhÄnui, Greater Wellington and MIRO have been working to protect and restore TÅ«turiwhatu / banded dotterel populations in the beaches and dunes of the Parangarahu Lakes Area. Monitoring is carried out in partnership with the Hem of Remutaka kai mahi team.

One of the key conservation measures established through this collaboration has been the yearly rÄhui during breeding season. RÅpÅ« Tiaki co-chair Jimmy Young, also Catchment Manager Te Awarua o Porirua at Greater Wellington, says this is one of the RÅpÅ« Tiaki’s successes.

"Greater Wellington has a lot to learn from Taranaki WhÄnui in our approach to conservation. The opportunity to incorporate mÄtauranga MÄori into our work in the parks will help us to better protect and restore vulnerable species.

"Thanks to the yearly rÄhui, and measures including predator control and warning signage, the amount of TÅ«turiwhatu nests hatching per year has risen from 3% to a high of 57%." The rÄhui will remain in place until the breeding season ends in March.

The RÅpÅ« Tiaki has also helped to restore aquatic life at Zealandia Te MÄra a TÄne. In April 2022, 150 KÄkahi / freshwater mussels (endemic to Aotearoa) were translocated from Lake KÅhangapiripiri to Roto MÄhanga in Zealandia, using kete / baskets designed and hand-woven using mÄtauranga MÄori.

One year later, they were joined by a new ika species from Lake KÅhangapiripiri: the toitoi / common bully fish. "Toitoi are a key part in the lifecycle of KÄkahi, and will support this threatened species to thrive in their new home," says Mr Young.

Native flora also enjoys the benefit of co-governance between Taranaki WhÄnui and Greater Wellington. Three generations of Taranaki WhÄnui whanau were present at the planting day this Saturday, says Mr Hunter.

"We get a good core of people returning every year, and bringing other whÄnau members with them. The planting provides our iwi members with an opportunity to reengage with our whenua, and to be a part of our whenua’s restoration."

Mr Young has been in the RÅpÅ« Tiaki for ten years. He emphasises the importance of relationships to its success. "It takes time to build trusting, authentic partnerships," he says; "it doesn’t happen overnight.

"Our communication and decision-making has become more seamless over the years. Part of that for Greater Wellington has been learning to let go of the way we’ve done things previously and learn from Taranaki WhÄnui."

Mr Hunter looks forward to the RÅpÅ« Tiaki’s future projects. "There has definitely been progress in how we work together. It comes down to relationships, respect, and a clear focus on the priority - the health of our Parangarahu Lakes. Greater Wellington and Taranaki WhÄnui have that priority in common, alongside a shared vision, shared values, and a strong relationship as partners."

"It’s all about commonality. Focus on the things you agree on first, and then build from there."