Values, travel choice and environment all on the table for Cameron Road Stage Two upgrade discussion - Tauranga City Council

Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 - 11:00

Achieving a balance between mana whenua and community values, providing more travel choices, increasing safety for all users and making changes that are better for our environment will soon be up for discussion as part of the second stage of the Cameron Road upgrade.

The Building our Future - Cameron Road, Te Papa (Stage Two) project is about making Cameron Road between 17th Avenue and the area through to Cheyne Road, Pyes PÄ, safer and more attractive, enabling growth on the Te Papa Peninsula and providing more ways for people to move around.

It is one of the key projects in the Western Bay of Plenty Transport System Plan - a shared transport vision for the region over the next 30 years to make sure transport projects are not done in isolation and that they work for everyone.

Stage Two of the project includes five distinct communities - Tauranga South, Pukehinahina - Gate PÄ, Gate PÄ South, Greerton Village and Maarawaewae/Pyes PÄ.

Between February and April 2023, Tauranga City Council engaged with the community on three short list options which focused on making improvements for the different ways that people travel, how we use public spaces, and how to help buses move along Cameron Road more reliably.

Director of Transport, Brendan Bisley, says it’s important to recognise the different needs of communities in the area and those that travel through the corridor.

"The outcome of our technical assessments, feedback from our partners - mana whenua, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Bay of Plenty Regional Council - as well as our communities has helped us develop a preferred option that combines elements from all three short list options.

"We think this preferred option incorporates mana whenua and community values and will provide more travel choices, enable growth, and make changes that are better for our environment."

Some of the key features of the preferred option include:

- The history of Cameron Road and Te Papa Peninsula woven into the design to enhance awareness and understanding of the past.

- Continuing the two-way cycleway along the length of Cameron Road with a planted or paved buffer providing separation from the traffic lanes where space allows to improve safety.

- Widening footpaths, with additional crossing points to create greater connections for the community that live in the area and either side of the road.

- More planting to make Cameron Road more attractive, as well as connect with the history of the peninsula and offer stormwater benefits.

- Each side of Cameron Road will have a general traffic lane and a bus lane initially in the peak hours. It is expected that the bus lane will have limited hours of operation in the short term enabling it to continue as parking out of peak hours.

- Major intersections controlled by traffic signals or roundabouts.

- Recognising the cultural significance of Pukehinahina / Gate PÄ.

- Retaining the unique character of Greerton Village.

With the support of the Commission, Council is using the preferred option to develop an early design of what the changes might look like.

"We have some artist's impressions of what it could look like on some parts of the road and people are welcome to give us feedback on the preferred option now, however we will be coming back to the community again later this year to get feedback on the early design before going to Waka Kotahi with a business case for funding," says Brendan.