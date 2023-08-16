Mt Ruapehu launches Long Weekend Pass deals for a limited time

Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 - 11:44

With no long weekend until the end of October, Mt Ruapehu is inviting skiers and snowboarders to create their own long weekend and grab up to 40% off a limited release of three- and four-day lift passes.

On sale now until Sunday 27 August, a four-day Adult Long Weekend Pass is $349, or a three-day pass is $299, a saving of up to 40%. Youth Long Weekend Passes are $299 and three-day passes are reduced to $189. Best of all, these multi-day passes can be used any day of the week during the 2023 winter season and do not need to be used on consecutive days.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Chief Executive Officer, Jono Dean, says, "With our snow base already exceeding that of this stage in previous seasons; above 1m at Whakapapa Ski Area and 2m at TÅ«roa Ski Area, we’re keen to inspire even more people to plan their own long weekend on the slopes of Mt Ruapehu, with this great deal on three- and four-day lift passes. These Long Weekend Passes are the only multi-day lift passes on offer this season, and only for a limited time until 27 August."