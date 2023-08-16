New Zealand and China celebrate education links - Jan Tinetti

Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 - 12:01

The Chinese Minister of Education Huai Jinpeng is in Wellington and Christchurch this week to reaffirm the importance of the two countries education relationship.

"Education is one of the key pillars of the New Zealand-China relationship and a foundation for enduring links between our countries," Jan Tinetti said.

"Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ recent visit to China underlined the importance of the education relationship, which is built on student exchange, academic and research collaboration, and high-level policy dialogue.

"I am delighted that Minister Huai is here so soon after the Prime Minister’s visit. This visit provides an opportunity for further reconnection and the fostering of people-to-people links between our two countries."

A key outcome of Minister Huai’s visit will be the 11th Joint Working Group on Education and Training including the signing of an Education Cooperation Arrangement between Education New Zealand and China Education Association for International Exchange. This arrangement will support greater education exchange and collaboration between the education sectors of New Zealand and China.

Minister Huai will also meet with Education Minister Jan Tinetti, where they will discuss ongoing opportunities in the education relationship. There will also be a brief courtesy call between Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Minister Huai, as they were unable to connect when he was in China visiting Peking University.

Alongside visits to several of our education institutions, Minister Huai’s programme includes attendance at our flagship New Zealand International Education Conference Ki Tua, at which China will be this year’s country of honour.

"China is our largest source country of international students, with almost 12,000 Chinese students studying in New Zealand. This visit is a great chance for us to share stories about everything studying with New Zealand has to offer.

"I am pleased that Minister Huai will have the opportunity during his visit, and attendance at our international education conference, to engage with a range of senior government officials, sector representatives, academics and students," Jan Tinetti said.