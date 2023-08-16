Auckland’s bus driver shortage is officially over - AT

Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 - 12:16

This morning, Auckland Transport (AT) announced that the bus driver shortage is officially over.

At the peak of the driver shortage just eight months ago, Auckland was 578 drivers short.

Auckland now has three more bus drivers than the required 2,306 to operate Auckland’s buses.

Richard Harrison, AT’s Metro Optimisation Manager says that for passengers, this means more buses and more reliability across Auckland’s bus network.

"We are extremely grateful for the patience of Aucklanders while we have worked hard to get our buses back to where they should be.

"We're delighted that the bus driver shortfall is cleared - we now have more active drivers in the workforce than the full requirement, and there are more in training to build resilience.

"The operators have done an excellent job of attracting and retaining drivers over the last ten months, and it's great to see passengers return as services become more dependable."

Despite the challenges, Mr Harrison says Auckland’s public transport has bounced back strongly since COVID, with patronage at around 83% of 2019 levels.

"Our patronage recovery is on par or ahead of many places (the US is notably lower) and we are still working on ways to make public transport even more attractive to Aucklanders."