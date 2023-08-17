'Why moving to a plant-based diet will make you a warrior for the planet'

Thursday, 17 August, 2023 - 13:21

The concept of a plant-based diet has gained significant traction worldwide and for good reason. With growing concerns about climate change and the ethical treatment of animals, more people are adopting plant-based lifestyles, with 1 in 10 New Zelanders opting for vegan or vegetarian diets. Beyond personal health benefits and animal welfare, transitioning to a plant-based diet can have a positive impact on the planet.

Suzanne Milthorpe, Head of Campaigns from World Animal Protection says "Choosing a plant-based diet is not just about saving animals and personal health concerns; it's a powerful statement of environmental activism. By embracing plant-based alternatives, we can reduce our carbon footprint, reduce out-of-control deforestation, conserve water, and contribute to the ethical treatment of animals. Every plateful of plant-based goodness is a step towards a more sustainable and compassionate world."

REDUCE CARBON FOOTPRINT

One of the most compelling reasons to adopt a plant-based diet is its potential to significantly reduce your carbon footprint. The production of meat and animal products is a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. A recent report by the Institute for Sustainable Futures at UTS, titled ' Shifting the Menu’, stated that you can reduce the global warming potential of your meal by a whopping 90% when switching a beef patty to a plant-based beef patty. Animal agriculture releases huge amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Additionally, rearing livestock for meat and dairy requires vast land, water, and feed resources. By choosing plant-based alternatives, you can greatly reduce your environmental impact and contribute to the fight against climate change.

ETHICAL TREATMENT OF ANIMALS

The ethical treatment of animals is an important aspect of embracing a plant-based lifestyle. Many individuals are increasingly concerned about the welfare of animals raised for food. In 10 years, the average number of chickens slaughtered for meat annually in Australia has increased by 150 million. Several international fast-food brands have responded to consumer demand and signed on to the Better Chicken Commitment (BCC). The BCC is the leading set of minimum welfare standards for chickens used for meat.

Despite growing concerns among Australian consumers, fast-food restaurants across Australia such as KFC are failing to act. By opting for a plant-based diet or choosing sustainably sourced protein, you actively participate in reducing animal suffering. Plant-based alternatives provide a compassionate choice that avoids the need for animal exploitation, fostering a more humane and empathetic society.

PRESERVATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES

The production of animal products is an inefficient use of resources. It takes considerably more land, water, and energy to raise animals for food compared to growing plants. According to the Shifting the Menu report, producing one beef patty takes up to 16 times more land, and 18 times more water than a plant-based patty. By shifting to a plant-based diet, you can help conserve precious resources and promote sustainability.

MITIGATING DEFORESTATION

Deforestation, particularly in regions like the Amazon rainforest and eastern Australia, poses a grave threat to global ecosystems. Large-scale deforestation is often driven by the expansion of livestock grazing and the cultivation of animal feed crops. By reducing the demand for animal-based products, you can play an active role in combating deforestation. Opting for plant-based alternatives decreases the need for land clearance, thus preserving vital forests and protecting biodiversity.

WATER CONVERSATION

Water scarcity is a pressing global issue, and agriculture is a major contributor to this problem. Animal agriculture, in particular, is a water-intensive industry. By choosing a plant-based diet, you can help conserve water resources. Producing plant-based foods requires significantly less water compared to raising animals. By making this shift, you become an ally in the battle against water scarcity, ensuring a more sustainable future for future generations.

Transitioning to a plant-based diet is a powerful way to become a warrior for the planet. Each time you choose plant-based alternatives, you can significantly reduce your carbon footprint, preserve natural resources, mitigate deforestation, conserve water, and contribute to the ethical treatment of animals. Each individual's choice matters, and by making this shift, you join a global movement working towards a more sustainable and harmonious future.

