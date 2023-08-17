Getting back on track with Te Radar - Tararua District Council

Thursday, 17 August, 2023 - 16:26

One of New Zealand’s most recognisable comedians Te Radar will be visiting cyclone-affected communities and those helping the region get back on track, on Friday 25th August.

During his visit, Te Radar will spend one on one time with roading teams at Tararua Alliance, meet the community at Herbertville and, finally, host a Bingo night at the Pongaroa Hall.

The visit, a partnership between the Tararua District Cyclone Recovery Program and Rural Support Trust, is aimed to highlight how the region is getting back on track, to boost spirits within communities most impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, and recognise the work of Tararua Alliance in the region's recovery.

Mayor Tracey Collis is pleased to be welcoming such an iconic personality in the district "Te Radar’s humor and presence will be a delight, and we’re looking forward to showing him some of the incredible resilience of our communities, and our people, during his visit."

Jane Tylee of the Rural Support Trust says the timing of Te Radar’s visit is important "It will be a welcome break in late winter for communities who continue to have a really tough time. It’s a chance for people to come in off the land, have a laugh and talk about how they are going."

For those on the coast who are keen to have a casual cuppa and catch up with Te Radar, he will be at the Herbertville Hall between 4pm - 5pm on Friday 25th of August