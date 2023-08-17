'A legacy of artistic excellence showcased at The Suter'

Thursday, 17 August, 2023 - 16:45

The Suter Art Gallery Te Aratoi o WhakatÅ« is excited to announce the upcoming opening of "Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection." This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections.

The exhibition is developed with the New Zealand Portrait Gallery Te PÅ«kenga Whakaata in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Fletcher Trust Collection. Established in 1962 as a corporate art collection for Fletcher Holdings, The Fletcher Trust Collection soon became a treasure trove of New Zealand’s cultural heritage.

The "Gathered Voices" exhibition features paintings by some of the most celebrated artists in the country, such as Rita Angus, Charles Goldie, Robyn Kahukiwa, and Ian Scott, among others. The show will also introduce an artwork newly acquired by The Fletcher Trust by Leo Bensemann. This portrait relates to the local Riverside Community and finds kinship with The Suter’s renowned Rita Angus painting, "The Apple Pickers", which will be brought out and included in the display.

By focusing on portraits and figures, the exhibition reveals the interesting stories and unique identities of the people who shaped New Zealand’s past. From indigenous ancestors to colonial settlers, from family members to historical persons, you will encounter a diverse and fascinating array of imagery that will make you think and feel deeply.

The exhibition is curated by Francis McWhannell, an expert in New Zealand art and the curator of the Fletcher Trust Collection since 2019. McWhannell has carefully selected artworks that highlight themes such as: family, culture, identity, and ethics; creating a compelling visual feast that connects different eras and styles of art. "Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection" will be open to the public from Saturday, 19 August to Sunday, 12 November 2023 at The Suter Art Gallery Te Aratoi o WhakatÅ«. Admission is free for all visitors. For more information, please visit www.thesuter.org.nz or call 03 548 4699.

If you want to learn more about the exhibition and the collection, you can join a free-to-attend ArtTalk with curator Francis McWhannell at The Suter Art Gallery on Saturday 23 September at 2.30pm. This is a rare chance to hear from one of the country’s leading art experts and get an insider’s perspective on the exhibition.