From couch gamer to wilderness adventurer, MTFJ has changed Ben's life

Thursday, 17 August, 2023 - 17:03

From couch gamer to tackling one of New Zealand’s most iconic wilderness adventures, Ben Fowler’s life has changed beyond recognition in less than a year.

At the start of 2023, the closest Ben (18) had come to a marathon was an all-night session on his game console. With no job to get up for in the morning, Ben’s nights lasted until 5am.

This month, the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) placement heads off to Marlborough to take part in the wilderness adventure experience Outward Bound on a full scholarship valued at $5,295, courtesy of Fidelity Life, with support from Outward Bound and MTFJ.

From August 26 to September 15, Ben will push himself to his physical and mental limits over 21 days. The course includes a two-day kayak journey, high rope sessions and a three-kilometre run - as well as activities to build confidence, leadership and mental resilience.

Ben has been given leave to take part in Outward Bound from his new job at Paneltech Contracting, where in a short time he has become valued as a hardworking employee with initiative.

Ben’s journey, says Hurunui District Mayor Marie Black, has been "transformative".

Looking back to the start of 2023, Ben says he couldn’t have imagined the change that joining the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) programme would have made. "At the start of this year, I was a loser," he says. "I was on my play station until 5am. I didn’t imagine this was possible."

MTFJ is a nationwide network of New Zealand’s mayors and works with young people aged 16 to 25 to help them into training and employment opportunities within their communities.

"The Council was here for me," Ben says. "I couldn’t have done it on my own."

Ben was accepted onto the Hurunui MTFJ programme in February this year.

"Ben soon proved he could put in the hard yards, picking up new skills and taking on a range of jobs around the district, from waterblasting to painting to weeding," Hurunui District Council MTFJ Business Connector Chris King says.

That "can do" attitude led to Ben’s second lucky break, when he was placed in fulltime employment with Paneltech Contracting through the MTFJ placement programme in June.

"We’re confident Ben will bring that same game plan to Outward Bound," says King.

Hurunui District Council’s MTFJ Programme Coordinator Prudence Roberts says Ben’s willingness to grow and learn made him a top candidate for the scholarship. "Ben has never said no to anything while on the MTFJ programme," Roberts says.

Ben says he has upped his training schedule with a mix of cardio and resistance training to prepare for the physical challenges of Outward Bound.

"I feel extremely excited, really keen - this is such a great opportunity."

Mayor Black has followed Ben’s progress from when he was accepted onto the MTFJ programme. "Ben has really stood out with his willingness to roll up his sleeves and tackle any challenge. It’s been rewarding to be able to support him through MTFJ with getting his learner licence and job readiness training, and then into full-time employment and now this scholarship. It’s been a transformative journey for Ben and a powerful example of how MTFJ can change lives."

Ben says getting his learner licence showed him what he could achieve, and he is grateful to Hurunui MTFJ for giving him the "extra push" that he needed.

"There is nothing out there like MTFJ that I’ve seen. If someone is considering applying to go onto the programme, I’d say definitely do it," Ben says.

Photo:

Ben Fowler putting in the training ahead of participating in Outward Bound from August 26 to September 15. A spare space at home has been converted into a home gym, complete with chin-up bar.