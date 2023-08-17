Manaia is the IHC Art Awards People's Choice - IHC New Zealand

Thursday, 17 August, 2023 - 18:18

Paraparaumu artist Manaia Matakatea (MuaÅ«poko, NgÄti Raukawa - NgÄti Huia) has won the 2023 IHC Art Awards L’affare People’s Choice Award and $2,000 for his work, Grocery List.

Grocery List was selected as the favourite from the 30 finalists in this year’s IHC Art Awards, receiving 5,347 votes from the public.

Manaia’s work was inspired by his love of making lists to organise his world and help him feel safe. Putting together shopping lists is one of the things he does in his Supported Living home.

He finished school at 17 and recently started voluntary work at the Salvation Army on Monday afternoons.

Manaia (20) did his artwork at the Shed Project in Paraparaumu which overall Art Awards winner, Max Hinds-Brown, also goes to.

The Shed Project KÄpiti provides training and employment opportunities for local disabled and disadvantaged people. It’s also an Arts Access Aotearoa creative space and provides a wide range of creative programmes.

Denis Wood, founder and owner of the Shed Project, says Manaia has been coming along to the Shed for a couple of years and is a wonderful young man.

"He’s a fantastic guy and it’s quite a privilege to work with him."

Manaia was presented with the L’affare People’s Choice Award on Thursday 17 August at Cafe L’affare in Wellington.