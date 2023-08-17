Innovative and diverse fibre crafts on display in Foxton - Horowhenua District Council

Thursday, 17 August, 2023 - 18:39

Knitters, weavers, spinners and textile artists from across ManawatÅ« have come together to share an inspiring woven exhibition to Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom.

A beautiful wide-ranging collection of handmade, hand spun and hand knitted woven goods; including knitted jumpers, felting, weaving, rugs and blankets, gloves, hats, scarves, shawls and wraps will be on display and for sale in the Creative Fibre ManawatÅ« exhibition. The works are testament to the innovation, scale and diversity in the fibre arts today.

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Lead, Liz Tomescu says, "The exhibition is a fantastic opportunity to appreciate the work of these skilled artisans, and with perfect timing to find that something snuggly for these cool winter days."

The exhibition opens on Friday 18 August 2023, upstairs in the NgÄrongo IwikÄtea Room at Foxton’s Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom. The room is accessible by stairs or lift.

Items purchased can be taken home after the exhibition closes on Wednesday 23 August 2023.

"An award presentation will be held at the Foxton Spin-In on Saturday 19 August", adds Tomescu.

Creative Fibre is a nationwide organisation that brings together people with a passion for fibre crafts and textile arts. Established in 1969, Creative Fibre has a rich history of working with a diverse range of natural textiles - from wool to silk, alpaca to harakeke - its members are passionate about all facets of fibre and preserving the art of fibre craft. Anyone and everyone is welcome to join, and experience the joy of working with these materials. Find out more about Creative Fibre. https://www.creativefibre.org.nz/

Creative Fibre ManawatÅ« exhibition

18 - 23 August 2023

Open from 10am - 4pm each day

Upstairs in the NgÄrongo IwikÄtea room, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom

92 Main Street, Foxton