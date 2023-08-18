Removal of invasive seaweed begins in Te Moana Nui a Toi, Hauraki Gulf

Friday, 18 August, 2023 - 08:07

Efforts to eradicate exotic Caulerpa, an invasive seaweed discovered near Te Kawau TÅ«maro Å Toi/Kawau Island in July, begin today.

Working with Biosecurity New Zealand, NIWA, and experts from the United States who have successfully eradicated Caulerpa from their waters, NgÄti Manuhiri Settlement Trust is forging ahead with efforts to remove the invasive seaweed, says Nicola MacDonald, Chief Executive of NgÄti Manuhiri Settlement Trust.

"Today, we’re out on the waters with our kaumatua, experts, and officials to make sure the work to remove this pest from our waters is carried out with tikanga MÄori at the forefront."

"We know that the most effective way to eradicate Caulerpa is to act swiftly, so we’re getting on with the job of ridding this infestation from our rohe." says Nicola.

"Our goal is clear when it comes to Caulerpa: remove, reduce, eliminate".

The removal process involves collecting pieces by hand and can take several weeks to complete. Scoping work will continue to take place to assess the best approach.

"While we work with experts to remove this seaweed, we need our community to be on the lookout and report any sightings to MPI".

Caulerpa is a bright green seaweed that spreads quickly across seabeds, smothering native seaweeds and threatening the health of our marine life.

Caulerpa is easily spread by small fragments caught up on boating or fishing equipment like anchors or nets, and can survive in moist conditions for up to ten days making it incredibly hard to control.

It’s also important people check their boating and fishing gear to make sure they are not unknowingly transporting Caulerpa.

Sightings can be reported through 0800 80 99 66 or by completing the online reporting form at report.mpi.govt.nz.