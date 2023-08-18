Consultation open for the Glenavy Recreation Reserve - Waimate District Council

Friday, 18 August, 2023 - 15:32

Waimate District residents have the opportunity to help Council shape the future of the Glenavy Recreation Reserve. Council is seeking community input into the Draft Glenavy Recreation Reserve Management Plan (draft RMP) over the next two months.

In the 2021-31 Long Term Plan, Council set out three key community outcomes for the district’s parks and public spaces; to enhance residents’ quality of life, to help protect natural environment, biodiversity and landscapes and to give the community options for both recreation and leisure.

Until recently, the 23.13 hectare reserve was a forestry block planted out in pine trees. In early 2022, 4.2 hectares of the pine plantation was felled giving the community an opportunity to decide the future of the reserve.

The Glenavy Reserve Community Planning Group comprising members of the Glenavy community and Council was established in October 2022 to explore options for the redevelopment of the reserve. The group submitted recommendations to Council to redevelop 4.2 hectares of the reserve for recreational activities.

The redevelopment plan was broken into two stages. Stage one was successfully finished with reinstated walking tracks, a loop track connecting them and a new bike park among other things. The increase in recreational activity within the reserve necessitated a reserve management plan as mandated by the Reserves Act 1977. Stage two of the redevelopment plan commenced with the creation of a draft reserve management plan for public consultation to capture community feedback and ideas for the reserve. The consultation aims at creating an action plan to implement the aim and objectives for the reserve.

The draft RMP introduces the reserve with its historical background, physical description and current use. It identifies the legislative context within which the plan has been prepared and sets out relevant issues, objectives and policies associated with them. The aim and the objectives in the plan have been instrumental in creating the proposed concept plans.

The concept plans propose planting a mix of natives and exotic trees within the reserve, with natives to be planted along the banks and walking tracks. They also identify two adventure play spaces with an opportunity for the community to give ideas for recreational activities.

The draft RMP will reflect the collective vision of the community for the reserve over the next 10 years. Council encourages residents to read the draft RMP in full and make a submission to help us shape the future of the reserve.

The consultation document can be downloaded from Council’s website at waimatedc.govt.nz/current-consultations, or a copy can be collected from Council’s main office, event centre and the Glenavy store; a copy of the draft RMP is available for reading at the library with the facility to make an online submission. Additionally, copies of the consultation document will be distributed to residences within the Glenavy township.

All submissions must be received by 12pm on Wednesday 18 October 2023.