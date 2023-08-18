Countdown is on to Kiwa Pools opening - Gisborne District Council

Friday, 18 August, 2023 - 15:53

The countdown is on as the opening date for Kiwa Pools gets closer with just 15 sleeps to go.

Kiwa Pools Complex is a modern, multi-purpose, fun complex designed for everyone to enjoy and is unique to TairÄwhiti.

Its eight-lane, 50m multi-use indoor pool has a moveable floor and will be able to hold regional swimming events.

Kiwa Pools Aquatics Manager Campbell Macgregor says all the final touches are now being done to the complex which opens in two weeks on Saturday, 2 September at 8am.

Booking online is essential for the opening weekend special of $2 for two hours.

Mr Macgregor says starter blocks were installed on the pool yesterday.

"This is a World Aquatics (formerly FINA) compliant pool that measures 50m long - and can be classed as an Olympic pool as it meets the gold standard for competition swimming."

Mr Macgregor says the pool dimensions have been carefully calculated to be within the World Aquatics dimensions.

"Kiwa Pools will be able to host national surf life-saving competitions and World Aquatics-compliant regional competition swimming, water polo, and canoe polo."

The pool is designed to be a flexible facility that can support other water-based sports that may emerge in the future.

Mr Macgregor says if people still have money on a valid Olympic Pools card, any amount left on there will be transferred over to the new Kiwa Pools card.

"This will show as the number of swims a person has available. It is a new system, which places admission/entry numbers onto the card, not a dollar total."

The construction of Kiwa Pools was supported by $40million in funding from the Government as part of its nationwide Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) Covid-19 response.

It came in on budget at $46million with Council contributing the balance towards the project.

The complex has been co-designed by NgÄi TÄwhiri hapÅ«, Gisborne District Council and Apollo Projects.

Sir Derek Lardelli of Lardelli Arts has worked with Architecture HDT and Apollo Projects ensuring our cultural narrative is woven into the design of Kiwa Pools.

External funding has meant there is a hydrotherapy pool, and solar panels are on the roof to reduce the running costs of the pool.

Keep up to date with the Kiwa Pools Facebook page.

