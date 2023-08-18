Changes for Route 3 Ocean Grove - Ross Creek bus - Otago Regional Council

Friday, 18 August, 2023 - 18:28

Following consultation with residents, a slight change for the Route 3, Ocean Grove to Ross Creek, bus in the Tainui / St Kilda area has been confirmed by Otago Regional Council (ORC). Nearly 75% of residents were in favour of the route change.

Buses will start running the new route, which travels direct down Victoria Road, on 4 September 2023. The bus will no longer run on Cavell or Marlow Streets.

New bus stops will be located in Victoria Road, Culling Street and Royal Crescent.

The solid yellow line on the map shows the new route for the Route 3 bus which will start on 4 September.

"During the Safer Schools upgrades in 2020 we detoured the bus along Victoria Road and Culling Street, and found this worked well at the time," says ORC Manager Transport, Lorraine Cheyne.

"Changing the route permanently will mean fewer buses on residential streets and better access for accommodation providers and sports venues on Victoria Road." The changes in brief

Route 3 buses in both directions will no longer use Marlow Street and Cavell Street. Instead, the bus will go directly down Culling Street from Culling Park and then turn left onto Victoria Road, on its way to Tainui. On the return journey, the bus will continue slightly further along Victoria Road, past Culling Street, turning right up Royal Crescent.

School students at Musselburgh, Tainui and Tahuna Normal Intermediate will have good access to the buses.