Growing Pacific peoples in governance - IoD

Monday, 21 August, 2023 - 06:00

Today’s multicultural environment requires diverse thinking at the board table, and the Institute of Directors NZ (IoD) is committed to fostering the growth of Pacific voices in governance across Aotearoa New Zealand.

The Institute is holding four workshops across the motu - Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, and Christchurch, with each session led by experienced governors: Mele Wendt (Wellington), Peter Fa’afiu and Vena Crawley (Auckland), Dr Sina Cotter (Christchurch), and Rachel Afeaki-Taumoepeau (Hamilton).

The workshops aim to bring experienced and new Pacific governors together to network and discuss pertinent issues, including the barriers to being on a board.

IoD CEO Kirsten Patterson says there is a need for more Pacific directors at the table if organisations are to get their heads around diversity.

"No one is immune to the change happening around us. And for boards and businesses to be effective in a dynamic and constantly evolving landscape, they need to be equipped with diverse voices that are reflective of the communities and people of Aotearoa."

Patterson says through running the workshops, the IoD hopes to build a strong pipeline of Pacific directors. This includes educating the wider governance community about the valuable contribution Pacific board members can make.

"Making room for diversity and inclusion in a broader cultural context is incredibly important and many organisations in Aotearoa are addressing this as an ongoing priority. We want to encourage more people with Pacific roots to sit on boards and become vital contributors to this discussion, and other aspects of New Zealand life and business."

Mele Wendt is of Samoan and Palagi descent and has spent more than 25 years in governance and leadership roles. She currently chairs Wellington Community Fund and serves on the boards of Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu (The Correspondence School), the Real Estate Authority, TÄwhiri: Festivals and Experiences, Tokelau International Trust Fund, and PACIFICA Inc. National Executive.

She is leading the Wellington workshop and says there is a need to bring Pacific directors together to talanoa about the current barriers and issues, as well as the opportunities and potential strategies to grow Pacific people in governance.

Wendt says there is capable Pacific talent out there, and the IoD has been open to understanding the gaps that need to be filled on boards.

"We’re grateful that the IoD has a genuine interest in supporting greater involvement, empowerment and visibility of Pacific people in the governance and director community," says Wendt.