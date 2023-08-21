'Invercargill museum receives major funding boost by Community Trust South'

Monday, 21 August, 2023 - 12:53

Invercargill’s new museum has been given a major funding boost, with Community Trust South confirming a multi-million dollar grant to the cause.

The trust has committed $5 million to Project 1225, named to reflect the museum’s base rebuild deadline of December 2025. Project 1225 also includes the creation of a collection storage facility in Tisbury and a dedicated tuatara enclosure in Queens Park.

Trust Heamana/Chair Kirsty Pickett said the Trust was pleased to be able to support such a meaningful project for the community.

"We know the rebuild of the museum is a regionally significant project that is close to people’s hearts," she said.

"We can see strong links to the Community Trust’s strategy and priorities, particularly those of arts, heritage and culture, and we are excited by the vision for the new museum and what it will mean to our community.

"It’s a privilege to be able to contribute to enhancing Southland’s legacy and to the long-term positive social, environmental and economic outcomes that are so important to ensuring a thriving region. We’re really looking forward to seeing it come to life."

Invercargill City and Project 1225 Lead Councillor Grant Dermody said he was grateful for the support of the trust.

"Project 1225 is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for our community to create something that not only is a reflection of us and our place in the world but it is also a commitment to ensuring future generations of Southlanders have the opportunity to be enriched by our region’s taonga and stories," Cr Dermody said.

"We are grateful that the trust has affirmed our vision to create a wonderful asset for our city and region.

"The entire project has been an exciting one, but the last couple of weeks in particular have been especially positive. Not only have we been fortunate enough to receive the support of incredible community funding partners such as the trust, we have also been able to share the first draft concept plans of our new museum with the community."

The draft concept plans of the museum, designed by Australian architectural firm fjcstudio together with Auckland-based Evatt Martin and design Tribe, were released to the public on August 17.

For more information, visit www.project1225.co.nz.