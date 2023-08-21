'Horizons seeks feedback on priority areas for next 10 years'

Monday, 21 August, 2023 - 14:36

Horizons Regional Council is inviting communities to have their say on priority areas for the council’s work over the next 10 years by 17 September.

Horizons chair Rachel Keedwell says this is pre-engagement ahead of the 2024-34 Long-term Plan that will be formally consulted on early next year.

"Right now, councillors are reviewing what Horizons' priorities should be across everything we have planned for the next 10 years to make sure we meet the needs of our community now and into the future," she says.

"We initially have three priority areas we would like you to think about - building resilience to the impacts of climate change, taking a holistic approach to natural resources from mountains to sea, and strengthening relationships with tangata whenua.

"We want to know what you think of these areas, and to rank some activities which could help us achieve them. There is also an opportunity to share any further thoughts around priorities we should focus on.

"The feedback given will help to guide your councillors’ decisions regarding the Long-term Plan and what to include in the draft plan, which will be open for formal consultation next year. However, we’re asking people to think about the general direction Council is heading in first and we want communities to help shape what ends up in the plan."

Cr Keedwell says people can fill in a quick and easy online survey at haveyoursay.horizons.govt.nz until 17 September.

"There will also be hard copies of the information and survey available at our offices in Taumarunui, Whanganui, Marton, Palmerston North and Woodville, and the Taumaranui, Ohakune, Whanganui, Taihape, Feilding, Palmerston North, Foxton, Levin and Dannevirke libraries.

"I strongly encourage people to take 10 minutes to have a say on our priority areas as we look long-term for the region and its communities," she says.

The 2024-34 Long-term Plan will detail what activities will happen in Horizons’ areas of business, including how we will ensure sustainable use of our region’s natural resources, for the next 10 years - and how we propose to rate for it. It is reviewed every three years, with an Annual Plan actioning the Long-term Plan in between.

To view the current 2021-31 Long-term Plan and 2023-24 Annual Plan, visit www.horizons.govt.nz.