New Mosgiel Express launches - Otago Regional Council

Monday, 21 August, 2023 - 14:53

Otago Regional Council is excited to launch the new Mosgiel Express bus service, running directly between central Mosgiel and Dunedin’s Bus Hub during weekday peak times.

Further changes to Dunedin and Queenstown routes are also being announced today.

"We’re very happy we now have enough bus drivers to provide for our Mosgiel commuters, who’ve been waiting patiently for the new Mosgiel Express," says ORC’s Manager Transport, Lorraine Cheyne.

The new service, starting on 4 September, is part of a larger programme of work under the Connecting Dunedin banner; a collaboration between ORC, Dunedin City Council and Waka Kotahi - NZ Transport Agency.

The Mosgiel Express will run three times in the morning and six times in the afternoon on weekdays.

"In the mornings, Mosgiel commuters can hop on the bus at the Mosgiel Terminus or the Clocktower before heading non-stop to the Bus Hub. In the afternoons, The Express will depart the Bus Hub every half hour from 3.30pm until 6pm in the afternoon and run direct to Mosgiel," says Ms Cheyne.

Extra weekday services for route 77

Commuters in Fairfield and Green Island will also be well provided for with an increase to a 15-minute frequency for the current weekday Mosgiel service.

"We are putting 15 more services every weekday onto the route 77 service. The increased number of services means more options for passengers in Mosgiel, Fairfield and Green Island to journey into and out of Dunedin City," says Ms Cheyne.

Other changes

"We’ve made a number of other improvements to the bus services in both Dunedin and Queenstown, including changes to frequency and routes on some services, and adjustments to bus stops," says Ms Cheyne.

More details can be found on the orc website at: orc.govt.nz/buschanges

Changes in brief - Dunedin

Mosgiel Express - route 78

Weekday peak time service

This service will run in peak time on weekdays, starting Monday 4 September. Peak time covers rush hours in the morning (6.30am - 9am) and afternoon (3pm - 6.30pm).

Mornings

The service departs Mosgiel terminus at 7.15am, 7.45am and 8.15am and stops to collect passengers at the clocktower. It then travels direct to the Dunedin Bus Hub (Stop H). Does not stop on Princes Street.

Afternoons

The service departs the Dunedin Bus Hub (Stop H) every 30 minutes from 3.30pm until 6pm. It travels direct to Gordon Rd, stopping at the Glasgow St bus stop and Mosgiel Terminus. Does not stop on Princes Street.

Extra weekday buses - Route 77

Every 15 minutes at peak times

Buses between Mosgiel and Dunedin will run every 15 minutes on weekdays in morning and afternoon peak hours, starting September 4.

Ridge Runner - Route 15

30-minute service on weekdays

There is now increased frequency on weekdays for the Ridge Runner service from September 4. The service, which links North and South Dunedin via Highgate and Mornington, will now run every 30 minutes on weekdays from early morning until 6.30pm.

Ridge Runner northbound

Northbound service starts at 5.50am, and then runs every 30 minutes from 6.10am. The service is hourly after 6.30pm until end of service.

Ridge Runner southbound

Southbound service runs every 30 minutes from 6am. The service is hourly after 6.30pm until end of service.

Ocean Grove - Route 3

Following consultation with residents, a slight change for the Route 3 bus in the Tainui/St Kilda area has been confirmed.

Buses will start running the new route, which travels direct down Victoria Road, on 4 September. The bus will no longer run on Cavell or Marlow Streets. New bus stops are being constructed - in the meantime, temporary bus stops are in place.

Caption: Thick yellow line on map shows updated route for Ocean Grove bus - Route 3

Dunedin Hospital

There are improvements to accessibility for the bus stops right outside the hospital. This makes it easier for passengers to get to appointments and to visit people.

Passengers can now use the bus to get to and from their hospital appointment.

The bus stops are designed with accessible kerbing and buses that kneel (which means they lower closer to kerbing).

Princes Street bus stop changes

Princes Street - Heading North

Northbound bus stops on Princes Street

Princes St, corner Manor Place Princes St, 462 (outside Artsenta). New location. Princes St, 268 (corner of Princes and High Street). New location. Prince St, 138

Princes Street heading south

Southbound bus stops on Princes Street

Princes St, 151 Princes St, 265 (John Wickliffe House) Princes St, 283 (Silver Fern Farms) stop removed Princes St, 373 (Chipmunks) stop removed Princes St, 449 Princes St, 575 (Salvation Army store)

Buses join George Street at the Pitt Street intersection

Buses are now travelling past the hospital on Great King Street and up Frederick Street onto George Street. This is now a permanent route.

Changes in brief - Queenstown

Direct trips between Arrowtown and Arthurs Point - Route 2

No more detours through Quail Rise.

New direct trips between Kelvin Heights and Quail Rise - Route 3

The route adjustment offers a direct connection to Frankton shopping centres for Quail Rise passengers. The route adjustment means a direct connection between Kelvin Heights and Quail Rise.

More choice on Lake Hayes Estate trips - Route 5

Try out the new extended bus route and new bus stops in Lake Hayes Estate.

Bus drivers will only be stopping at dedicated bus stops.

Enjoy shopping at new destinations: FiveMile Shopping Centre and Queenstown Central.