100 of New Zealand’s top home builds announced - Registered Master Builders

Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 - 10:43

The Top 100 Homes for the 2023 Registered Master Builders House of the Year Competition have been announced.

The competition celebrates the very best in residential buildings. This year, the regional competition had almost 300 entries across nine regions. Each home was viewed by a panel of experienced judges who assess the builds workmanship, design, style, and functionality.

Registered Master Builders Chief Executive, David Kelly, says the awards have been recognising the very best houses, quality builders and craftspeople across New Zealand since 1991.

"Every year we find ourselves more and more impressed by the remarkable builds, level of expertise, and craftmanship showcased by Master Builders in Aotearoa. These awards serve as an occasion to celebrate and acknowledge our builders' ability to build exceptional homes for Kiwis."

Representing the top entrants in this year’s regional competitions held throughout July and August, the Top 100 homes will now be re-judged by the national judging panel to find out who will take out the top spots at the 2023

National Awards Gala in November.

The National Awards Gala will recognise the Supreme House of the Year Over $1 million, Supreme Renovation of the year and Supreme House of the Year Under $1 million, which was a new award introduced in 2022 to recognise the outstanding builds within a lower price bracket.

Along with the three Supreme Awards and 15 other award categories, there is also the Pink Batts Craftsmanship Award, two Feature Home Awards, and four Lifestyle Awards. These include the APL Environmental and Sustainable Excellence Award, Plumbing World Bathroom Excellence Award, Kitchen Excellence Award and Outdoor Living Excellence Award.

Faye Pearson-Greene, House of the Year judge was impressed by the calibre of homes she saw while judging the 2023 regional entrants.

"Year on year the quality of entries continues to increase. It’s amazing how the builders continue to push the boundaries with the use of materials, showcasing new ways of working with traditional products and complex architectural detailing. We are particularly seeing this with choice of cladding, with this year’s Top 100 using a range of brick, porcelain tiles, stone, cedar, charred timber, and vertical metal cladding.

"The same goes for colour, where we saw bold choices in traditionally less-designed spaces, such as bathrooms.

It was also positive to see more conscious decisions over environmental choices and a focus on reducing carbon footprints."

The Awards are made possible through the support of Altus Window Systems, Bunnings Trade, CARTERS, GIB, Master Build 10 Year Guarantee, Pink Batts, Plumbing World, Resene and APL Window Solutions.