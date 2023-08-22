Call to "take the plunge and join NPDC’s lifeguard crew this summer"

Tuesday, 22 August, 2023 - 13:04

NPDC is on the hunt for new aquatic superstars, so we have enough people to keep swimmers safe and our pools open this summer. A nationwide shortage of qualified lifeguards meant NPDC, like many other councils, didn’t have enough qualified people available so had to close or shorten hours at pools last summer.

"Our lifeguards play a key role in making sure that customers have an enjoyable and safe experience in our pools over the busy summer period and when we don’t have enough, we have no option but to close or restrict hours," says NPDC Aquatic Lead Mike Roberts.

"While we are always looking for people, there is a real push for summer with our community pools as well as the outdoor pool at the Todd Energy Aquatic Centre (TEAC) which is open from November to April.

"We need to ensure we have a full crew of lifeguards so we can provide a safe environment for swimmers," says Mike.

Applicants need to be 16 years of age and over with good water confidence and in return successful candidates receive full training towards their Pool Lifeguard Practicing Certificate and help towards get their first aid qualifications.

It could also kickstart a career in sport and recreation as was the case with Eli Paurini.

He started out as a lifeguard 18 years ago and is now TSB Stadium and Bowl of Brooklands lead at NPDC where he has oversight of major activities at these venues such National Basketball League matches, concerts, expos and conferences.

"I had always been interested in a career in sport and recreation and initially I got in to lifeguarding because I enjoyed swimming at the aquatic centre in summer and staying fit year-round.

"It gave me a foot in the door at NPDC and lead me to where I am today," says Eli. Mike says in addition to people looking to enter the industry, we are especially keen to hear from anyone with previous experience or already qualified senior lifeguards.

Find out more and apply to be an NPDC lifeguard on our careers website npdc.govt.nz/jobs

NPDC operates TEAC in New Plymouth with indoor pool facilities open year-round, and the outdoor pool November to April. We also operate four seasonal pools in Inglewood, Okato, Waitara and Fitzroy during the summer. Fast Facts The Todd Energy Aquatic Centre (TEAC) is a swimming complex located next to the Coastal Walkway. The aquatic centre and district pools employ around 85 staff members during the peak summer period. About 370,000 people use TEAC each year. The outdoor complex opened in 1963 and holds about 1.6 million litres of water.

The indoor centre opened in 1993 and was New Zealand’s first pool to have a wave machine.

The indoor hydro slide is the tallest in New Zealand, while the family slide has a ride length of 62 metres and the higher turbo is 92 metres long.