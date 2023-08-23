Appointment of Director-General of the Government Communications Security Bureau

Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 - 11:16

Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today announced the appointment of Air Vice-Marshal Andrew Clark to the position of Director-General of the Government Communications Security Bureau and Chief Executive, the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB).

The GCSB is the intelligence and security agency that specialises in electronic communications, information assurance, information and cyber security.

The Director-General leads and manages the GCSB, which contributes to national security by providing the foreign intelligence required to protect and advance New Zealand’s security, defence, economic and other interests. The GCSB hosts the National Cyber Security Centre. The Director-General is also the Government Chief Information Security Officer.

"I’m very pleased to appoint Mr Clark to this role," Mr Hughes said.

"Mr Clark is a highly respected and skilled leader with a deep understanding of the national security challenges and opportunities facing New Zealand."

Mr Clark is currently the Chief of Air Force at the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF), a role he has held since 2018. Prior to this he held several high-level positions within the NZDF, including Deputy Chief of Air Force and Director of Defence Intelligence.

"Mr Clark is committed and well-prepared to lead the GCSB and is closely connected with the organisation's purpose," said Mr Hughes.

"He is a successful, high-performing leader and is dedicated to meeting the standards expected of the Public Service."

Mr Clark holds a Master’s in Management (Defence Studies) from the University of Canberra, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Defence Studies from the University of New South Wales.

He has been appointed for five years from 30 October 2023.

The Chief of Defence Force has advised the Commissioner that he will be temporarily appointing Air Commodore Darryn Webb as the Acting Chief of Air Force. Te Kawa Mataaho Public Service Commission will undertake a full recruitment process for the substantive Chief of Air Force.

Biography

Since 2018, Mr Clark has been in the role of Chief of Air Force, New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF).

Prior to this role he was Air Component Commander at NZDF and from 2016 to 2018 he was Assistant Chief, Capability.

In 2015, Mr Clark was Deputy Chief of Air Force.

From 2014 to 2015 he was Director of Defence Intelligence (NZDF).

In 2012-2013 he was Director of Strategic Commitments and from 2009 to 2011 he was Assistant Chief of Air Force, Strategy.

In 2008-2009 Mr Clark was Commanding Officer, No 5 Squadron.

Before this role (2005-2008) he was Project manager, P-3K2 Orion Introduction into Service.

Between 1986 and 2004 Mr Clark held several leadership, operational and flying roles as a navigator on 5 Squadron RNZAF.