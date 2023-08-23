Ecostore launches No Laundry Day encouraging Kiwis to wash less and help save the planet

Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 - 11:34

Ecostore, the leading environmental and sustainability brand, is urging the nation to embrace conscious choices in their daily laundry routines by introducing - No Laundry Day, this Friday, 25th August.

Every day, the nation's laundry habits consume significant resources. It’s estimated we use an astonishing 39 billion litres of water annually for laundry[i], the equivalent to running a shower for 5,319 years[ii].

While laundry is an essential chore, acknowledging the environmental impact of washing and changing laundry habits to be more sustainable will help contribute to a healthier planet.

"We believe doing little bits of good and making small changes to embrace sustainable living sets off ripples that accumulate over time. Our newest initiative, No Laundry Day, aims to create a positive environmental impact by inspiring households nationwide to forgo laundry activities for a day," says Pablo Kraus, ecostore's CEO.

This Friday, August 25th, ecostore is inviting every New Zealand household to participate by simply not doing a load of washing. With everyone taking part, we could save over 107 million litres of water[iii] from going down the drain which is enough water to fill a bathtub 766,000 times[iv]. It’s not just water that will be saved, No Laundry Day could also save enough power to supply 195 Kiwi households with electricity for an entire year[v].

No Laundry Day is just the beginning for the ecostore team who want to help change mindsets around laundry long-term, encouraging all Kiwi households to reduce the amount of washing they do. "One less load of washing each week, that’s the challenge," Kraus says.

Each year, Kiwis spend over 312 million hours doing laundry[vi]. Kraus says, "by embracing No Laundry Day and adopting smarter laundry practices, not only can we positively impact the planet, but we can also free up time for more important things in life. Our laundry habits have a profound effect on the environment. By being more mindful about how we wash our clothes and using products that minimise their environmental impact it means we can still get the washing done, but in a better way. Collectively we can create a significant positive change".

Ecostore’s 3X Concentrated Laundry Liquid is an innovative product that is produced using 55% less water than the regular ecostore laundry range. Concentrated products require less energy and resources to produce and transport which helps to reduce their carbon footprint.

Ecostore’s concentrated laundry products are a convenient and efficient way to achieve a sustainable, high performance laundry routine. They ensure easy dosing and are mess-free for added convenience. All products within ecostore’s concentrated laundry range are formulated with naturally derived ingredients that are gentle on your skin and free from harmful chemicals.

Ecostore recommends adopting some of the following practices to achieve little bits of good in your laundry:

- Wait until you have enough clothing for a full load, rather than doing several small loads.

- Wash clothes only when necessary; consider reusing items when possible. For example, it’s generally believed jeans can be worn up to 10 times before washing.[vii]

- Commit to doing one less load of washing per week.

- Use lower temperatures for standard washes, reserving warmer washes for heavily soiled garments. This will reduce the amount of power used.

- Choose concentrated laundry products, like ecostore's 3X Concentrated Laundry Liquid.

For more information on No Laundry Day visit https://bit.ly/NoLaundryDay

Enjoy the day off doing laundry on ecostore’s No Laundry Day, Friday August 25th.