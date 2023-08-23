Lights, camera, climate action: Wellington ignites Climate Commons Movement with a focus on practical solutions

Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 - 12:05

The highly anticipated screening of the documentary "Climate Commons" took place last night at Wellington’s iconic Embassy Theatre. The event marked the commencement of the nationwide Climate Commons Movement, aimed at fostering collaboration, sharing knowledge, and inspiring collective action to address the climate crisis. Mayor of Wellington Tory Whanau, councillors, passionate climate advocates, and leading community members were present at the screening and the subsequent panel discussion.

In her opening statement, Mayor Tory Whanau shared: "What inspires me and keeps me going beyond policy solutions is hope. While we continue to take action on climate, there is a tingling of hope, carrying the potential to lead our country towards greater achievements. I believe this film will drive that level of hope, and our community plays an important role in shaping that. I hope the Climate Commons Movement inspires more community-led action, and Wellington is leading in this space."

The documentary, directed by Sija Soman, offered an insightful and hopeful perspective on climate action in Aotearoa. "The distressing reports around extreme weather events and recent floods deepened my anxiety and intensified my concerns. However, my outlook has changed from despair to hope now, having captured a diverse range of actions taking place around the country," says Sija. From indigenous solutions to grassroots initiatives, the film showcased a diverse range of approaches that combine scientific understanding with practical wisdom. Acknowledging the significance of the initiative, Nigel Corry, Chief Executive of Greater Wellington, commented: "Just like the Climate Commons Movement, we are taking a leading role, working with government, mana whenua, and our communities, to protect our region right now and for generations to follow. We declared a climate emergency in 2019 and set a big, bold target to be carbon neutral by 2030. We are serious about this. We partner with diverse groups, working together to reduce emissions and prepare for the unavoidable effects of climate change. We are taking action now and planning for big changes ahead."

A key highlight of the film is the leadership of indigenous communities in shaping solutions that can serve as a blueprint for others to follow across Aotearoa. Distinguished indigenous advocate Lara Taylor (NgÄti Tahu, NgÄti PÄhauwera, NgÄi Tahu ki Murihiku) offered her thoughts: "We are fortunate to have Indigenous MÄori ways of knowing, being, and doing that can lead and inform holistic and integrated governance and management across all spheres of influence. We have an opportunity to shift the paradigm from an ego-based system, beyond an eco-based system, to a NgÄ Taonga Tuku Iho-based system that transforms the way we understand, respect, and reciprocate the taonga that we use and interact with, helping us to transition to proactive and resilient communities with respect to our changing climate".

NÄ«kau Wi Neera, Wellington City Councillor and representative of NgÄti Toa/KÄi Tahu, highlighted the need for innovative approaches to address global challenges: "The institutions we have designed to simply allocate resources and prevent accumulation of power are now called upon to deliver ubiquitous solutions to global threats, such as the climate crisis. We must transform the fundamental mechanisms of democracy if our future challenges are to be adequately addressed."

The Climate Commons screening and discussion were organised by Goodlife Collective with the support and sponsorship of Greater Wellington and Commonsense Organics. Highlighting the importance of the initiative, organiser Freda Wells commented: "We believe that turning awareness into practical action is crucial in addressing the climate crisis. The film provides a range of actionable solutions for individuals and communities to initiate change. Through this initiative, we are fostering a culture of meaningful change that resonates within our communities and beyond."

Following the Wellington screening, the film will now embark on a nationwide tour, visiting towns across New Zealand to raise awareness about practical climate action. Those interested in hosting their own screenings can request a toolkit (contact: info@climatecommons.co.nz) to assist them organise their own event and encourage local conversations about climate change.