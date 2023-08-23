oOh!media strengthens Direct Sales team with new hire and promotion

Wednesday, 23 August, 2023 - 12:07

oOh!media is pleased to announce a new hire within the Direct Sales team, appointing Esther Mackay as Campaign Executive. Mackay will be taking over Leah Hannon’s role, who has been promoted to Business Manager. The new hire and promotion come oï¬ the back of the Direct, Boutique and Independent Sales team need for expansion after seeing significant growth within the business over the course of the year. Operating independently within the wider oOh! Sales team, the growing unit is led by Sales Manager Dan Claydon.

Mackay comes from Mediaworks where she was a Sales Coordinator in the Northland market, specialising in Out of Home, before transferring to an Out of Home specialist role in the Auckland Direct Sales team. This extensive background in the industry will further bolster the Sales team and continue to drive and deliver results for oOh! clients across the board.

Leah Hannon started with oOh!media in August 2022 as a Business Executive in the Direct team assisting with the sales, operations and campaign reporting, whilst servicing a pool of clients. Now, as Business Manager, Hannon’s responsibility will grow to a wider range of clients, whilst actively seeking out new revenue opportunities across the Direct, Boutique and Independent agency landscape and maintaining key relationships across the business.

Mark Banbrook, National Sales Director at oOh!media says he is excited to see the team expand the and expects this to continue. "We are excited to welcome Esther into the oOh! family. Her knowledge and experience within the industry, particularly in a post-covid world, will be a huge asset to her team. Working and learning alongside Leah Hannon and the team will help this well-oiled machine go from strength to strength." He adds, "Leah has been a big part of the Sales team for the past year and we’re thrilled to see her skills recognised with this promotion. A true testament to her interpersonal skills and ability to service her clients with grace and talent."

Both roles are eï¬ective immediately.