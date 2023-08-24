Investigation underway into best rapid transit network options for Auckland’s northwest - Waka Kotahi

Thursday, 24 August, 2023 - 11:20

A project to determine the future of safer, faster and more reliable public transport for Auckland’s northwest is underway.

The project is responding to the rapidly growing population in the northwest and the increasing demand for fast and frequent public transport which contributes to a healthier and more connected city.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is working in partnership with Te Kawerau Ä Maki, NgÄti WhÄtua ÅrÄkei and other iwi partners and plans to release a short-list of options later this year so the community can have their say.

Randhir Karma, Regional Manager System Design says that there’s an increasing need to provide better public transport options for people who live in and move around the area.

"We know that the solution is to shift towards a more sustainable, healthier and more equitable land transport network. The transport sector presents huge opportunities to make meaningful contributions to better protect the environment, more rapidly adapt and to support the move to a more resilient world.

"A rapid transit solution along State Highway 16 from Brigham Creek to the city centre would make it easier for people to move around the northwest and beyond while also contributing to a more climate resilient transport future.

"Having choices about how we travel will help make the world a more thriving, better connected and safer place both for ourselves and for our future generations" says Randhir Karma.

Work is underway to investigate options. The findings are planned to be released later this year as part of the community consultation on the short-list of options.

In the meantime, people can learn more about the project and share their views by visiting the webpage: nzta.govt.nz/projects/northwest-rapid-transit.