New Zealand science discovery tackles iron deficiency - Riddet Institute

Thursday, 24 August, 2023 - 12:04

It is Iron Awareness Week this week (Aug28-Sep3) and an innovative iron supplement invented by the Riddet Institute is one solution for preventing iron deficiency in children.

Ferri-ProTM is a patented technology that allows iron fortification in food without adversely affecting taste and product quality, a feat that is technically challenging. The technology was developed by researchers at the Riddet Institute in Palmerston North.

The Riddet Institute is a Centre of Research Excellence (CoRE), hosted by Massey University, which focuses on fundamental and advanced food research.

Animal food sources, combined with vegetables, are considered the best way to get iron in your diet.

"The kind of iron you find in animals, but not in plants, is much more easily absorbed because it is already in the form the mammalian body uses," says Riddet Institute Associate Investigator and nutritionist Professor Pamela von Hurst. "Iron in plants comprises the largest part of our diet, but if we eat some meat or fish with it, it’s more easily absorbed."

However, in parts of the world, animal-based foods can be hard to afford and an estimated 1.6 billion people suffer from iron deficiency.

Prof von Hurst says iron deficiency is very common in the developing world, with children, babies, and women of child-bearing age at the highest risk. She says malnutrition makes it even more challenging to obtain sufficient micronutrients from the diet.

"Iron is critical to growth in children, not just physical growth, but for brain growth and cognition," Prof von Hurst says.

The Professor of Human Nutrition says the first 1000 days, from conception to nearly three years old, are when all this important work happens. If there’s not enough iron, faltering growth and less-than optimal brain development can occur.

Riddet Institute director Distinguished Professor Harjinder Singh says fortifying everyday food with iron is one strategy to address the problem of iron deficiency. But it is technically challenging to incorporate sufficient levels of iron without affecting taste.

"Fortuitously we had a PhD student named Vikas Mittal with expertise in micronutrients," Dist. Prof. Singh says. "He developed a novel method to incorporate iron in food which we called Ferri-Pro."

Ferri-Pro™ is odourless, water soluble and tasteless. It is stable and highly bioavailable.

The Ferri-Pro™ technology was used in Nestlé new fortified milk powder product BUNYAD IRON+ which was released in Pakistan last year, where one in two children is iron deficient.