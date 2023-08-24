Mayor to join New Zealand business delegation to India - Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Thursday, 24 August, 2023 - 17:41

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown leaves on Saturday for a weeklong trip to New Delhi as part of a large delegation of New Zealand government, senior business leaders and major organisations, exploring cooperation opportunities on trade and economic issues with India.

The Mayor was invited by the Indian New Zealand Business Council to appear as a panellist at the India and New Zealand Business Summit, to discuss collaboration opportunities in New Zealand.

The theme of the summit is "India and New Zealand - A Relationship Ready for its next Phase’ and comes at a time of renewed focus on New Zealand’s trade and investment opportunities with the world’s 3rd largest economy.

Mayor Brown will also visit the city of Bengaluru to meet with business leaders in innovation and technology. The city is a base for several New Zealand owned businesses who are looking to further expand their focus on India and share their experiences so far.

The total cost for the week’s accommodation and one way flight to India is $5,973.23.

The Mayor then travels to Paris at his own expense for the opening of the Rugby World Cup, by invitation from the President of the Paris region Valerie Precesse. There is no cost to the ratepayer for the Paris leg of the trip, or the return flight to Auckland.

The Mayor has delegated his responsibilities and powers to Desley Simpson, who will be Acting Mayor until he returns on Monday 11 September.