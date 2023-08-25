Horizons' SLUI exceeds set targets for 2022-23 financial year

Friday, 25 August, 2023 - 09:14

Horizons Regional Council’s Sustainable Land Use Initiative (SLUI) continues its successful track record and has exceeded targets for the 2022-23 financial year.

It also marks the busiest contract for SLUI so far - one third of the programme’s 55,606ha total works completed to date were achieved during the last four-year contract period.

The Sustainable Land Use Initiative (SLUI) protects our region’s widespread hill country by engaging with farmers to reduce erosion on their land to help build resilience to storm events, improve water quality and reduce pressure on flood protection infrastructure downstream.

Horizons group manager catchment operations Jon Roygard says SLUI’s success is a testament to the efforts of several groups.

"SLUI is a highly collaborative effort between Horizons, farmers and central government. To date the programme has produced 970 Whole Farm Plans (WFP) - which guide work programmes - covering over 670,000ha, or about 30% of the region.

"SLUI’s funding comes from the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) Hill Country Erosion Programme, ratepayers and landowners," he says.

Dr Roygard says that last financial year the programme achieved its whole farm plan and erosion control works targets.

"25,067ha of whole farm plans were completed, exceeding the target of 22,500ha," he says.

"The target for completed erosion reduction works was also exceeded - 3,998ha of work was completed, 7% more than the 3,735ha goal. This is a great achievement and we thank all the farmers who have invested in SLUI.

"Some of our region’s land is at higher risk of erosion due to its unique topography. By working with farmers to complete works on their farms and develop WFPs, we are identifying and addressing high-risk areas and reducing these risks."

Dr Roygard explains that SLUI offers a variety of solutions for targeting land erosion.

"Through the programme, we are able to offer grants for stream fencing, pole planting, installation of sediment traps, fencing of existing bush remnants and reverting pasture to native cover as methods of protection.

Earlier this year the programme secured funding for a fifth four-year contract.

"We have ambitious targets for our fifth contract focused on completing works rather than farm plans, so we are encouraging landowners to reach out if they have works they wish to conduct. We encourage landowners to contact our land management team to discuss the grants that are available.

"To enquire, make contact with our Land Management team on freephone 0508 800 800 to discuss options for your farm."

To find out more about SLUI, visit Horizons’ website at www.horizons.govt.nz/managing-natural-resources/land