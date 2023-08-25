Metlink encourages eligible passengers to apply for fare discounts

Friday, 25 August, 2023 - 10:05

Metlink passengers aged under 25 will be able to apply for discounted public transport fares from tomorrow when Snapper’s digital registration portal opens to the public.

Greater Wellington Transport Chair Thomas Nash says the completion of the portal is timed to open ahead of the extension of half price fares ending on 1 September and the launch of Metlink’s new fare finder tool to complement the portal.

"When our extension of half price fares ends for people in Wellington, we know that cost of living pressures will be felt more keenly and we want to help passengers access the concession that gives them the best value," Cr Nash says.

Customers should first use the Metlink fare finder tool to identify which concessions they might be eligible for, and which gives the greatest fare discount, before using the Snapper portal to apply the concession to their Snapper cards.

From 1 September, the following discounts will be available for Snapper Card users:

- Under 13s travel free

- 13 to 18 year olds who are still at school get 75% off the adult fare

- 19 to 24 year olds travel at half the adult fare

- SuperGold card holders receive free off-peak travel and revert to full adult price during peak hours.

- Tertiary students continue to receive a 25% discount

- Discounts are available on Metlink ferry services using cash or EFTPOS.

- Discounts do not apply to cash fares on bus and rail, or to Metlink On Demand

All concessions need to be applied to the correct coloured Snapper card. Under 13s and 13 to 18 year olds still at school need a green Snapper card to receive their discount, while 19 to 24 year-olds will need a red Snapper card.

While the government’s new fare subsidies apply to young travellers, Cr Nash emphasises that many other passengers are still eligible for public transport discounts through existing Metlink concessions and the Community Connect scheme for people with Community Services Cards.

"We recognise that 25 to 64 year olds will be disappointed that their fare returns to full price. I encourage anyone who’s unsure of their eligibility for a concession or thinks they may be eligible for a lower fare, to use our fare finder tool.

"We welcome the government’s discounts for age groups who are typically starting out in work, studying, in school, and for individuals and families with lower incomes. We appreciate that everyone’s circumstances are different, and we’re committed to exploring options to make public transport affordable for all," says Cr Nash.

Metlink’s contact centre can assist passengers over the phone to find and apply the appropriate concessions.

Metlink’s fare finder tool is available at metlink.org.nz/findmyfare.

Concessions can be loaded onto Snapper cards by visiting www.snapper.co.nz/concessions. A list of Snapper card retailers can be found on the Snapper website.