Brewers Guild shocked at passing of Bill that creates uncertainty for industry

Friday, 25 August, 2023 - 11:20

The Brewers Guild of New Zealand is concerned that the Sale and Supply of Alcohol (Community Participation) Bill, which was rushed through parliament today, could be a devastating blow for breweries and tap rooms across all New Zealand.

The Brewers Guild, who represent the largest collective group of breweries in New Zealand, is disappointed that the Bill was passed today without fully considering feedback from important parts of the community, including those whose livelihoods are under threat.

"The Guild represents a wide range of licence holders, the majority of whom are small to medium sized businesses run by responsible owners and operators. This Bill not only has the potential to devalue all their businesses, but it also means uncertainty for both business owners, staï¬, and the communities they are a key part of." Said Brewers Guild Executive Director Melanie Kees.

The new law has removed the grandparenting right from the existing Act, which means changes to the Local Alcohol Policy can retrospectively impact existing licence holders, with no consideration for how long they have been there or how good an operator they are.

It also allows any person or group, anywhere in the country to oppose a local licence, without the right of opposition and most importantly it has removed the opportunity for licence holders to have an equal voice.

"It’s just another kick to the brewing industry, to good operators, who produce quality product, who are a key part of local supply chains, and most importantly are often the heart of their local communities providing safe, inclusive social environments." says Kees.

"By passing this Bill, the Government has lost sight of the core purpose of the alcohol laws, harm reduction, instead they have passed a Bill that doesn’t meet the needs of what they set out to achieve, it has immediately created uncertainty for businesses all over New Zealand."