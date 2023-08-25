MusicHelps x Luke Combs charity auction

Friday, 25 August, 2023 - 11:52

Country Music superstar Luke Combs is supporting the work of MusicHelps Aotearoa by donating a signed Epiphone acoustic guitar which will be auctioned off for charity via TradeMe from the 25th of August. Multi-platinum, award-winning CMA Artist Combs performed a phenomenal one-off show at Spark Arena in Auckland earlier this month, which sold out in minutes, and was the first stop on his worldwide tour in support of his recent album ‘Growin’ Old’.

Well loved by kiwis, Lukes first trip to Aotearoa also took in a South Island hunting trip and attended the August All Blacks vs the Wallabies game in Dunedin. As Luke is a huge Rugby fan and player himself he also managed to meet with many of the players. Luke is a massive supporter of giving back to the community and has kindly donated a signed guitar to Aotearoa music charity MusicHelps, which will be auctioned via TradeMe: Luke Combs x MusicHelps signed guitar from the 25th of August with all proceeds going towards supporting their mahi with organisations throughout Aotearoa who use the power of music to help and heal those in need.