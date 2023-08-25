Appointment of Dr Howie McKibbon as CEO - Botanix Pharmaceuticals

Friday, 25 August, 2023 - 12:24

On behalf of the Botanix (ASX:BOT) Board, it is my pleasure to announce the appointment of Dr Howie McKibbon to the role of Chief Executive Officer, from his current position as Chief Operating Officer.

Howie’s promotion comes at a pivotal time for Botanix. It reflects his impressive experience and proven track record within the medical dermatology space, in combination with his demonstrated leadership within our Company in preparation for the planned FDA approval and launch of Sofprionium Bromide - a transformative milestone for Botanix.

Click here to read the ASX release

In response to his appointment as CEO, Dr McKibbon said:

"It’s a privilege to be appointed CEO of Botanix and to assume responsibility for the development of the Company at such an exciting time. Having worked closely with Vince for more than 15 years and the Botanix Board and team for almost 5 years now, I have a clear vision for the future of the Company and am excited about building Botanix into the world’s most successful independent dermatology company."

Having worked with Howie extensively over the years, I am confident that he is the best choice to lead us in launching Sofpironium Bromide and supporting our commercial growth.

Please join me in congratulating Howie on this outstanding accomplishment.

Thank you for your continued support.