New legal status for animals as individuals - Vegan Society Aotearoa

Saturday, 26 August, 2023 - 01:06

The Vegan Society of Aotearoa joins with World Day to End Speciesism (WoDES) on the last Saturday of August to ask five important questions of the New Zealand government. In a letter to Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, the Society demands that a new legal status be declared - the abolition of animals as property. The second ask is for education, to teach children that animals have as much right to live on this planet as humans do. They also call for an end to animal agriculture, closing slaughterhouses and commercial fishing and for all animal testing to cease.

"We are appealing for compassion and empathy for the fellow creatures we share this planet with," Vegan Society spokesperson Claire Insley implored, "It is a natural thing for children to see animals as equals, and it is time that the adults of our world took a similar view. Not only will the abolition of animal agriculture help our planet, it will also mean we can rewild vast areas of land and rebalance our world"

Imagine a world where animals are emancipated, where they are their own beings and not the property of a human. In this world a human does not "own" a dog or a cat, though they may encourage them to share their company. Animals are not seen as food and therefore not bred in huge numbers to be mercilessly killed at a young age. Children are educated about the importance of other species in our world. There are huge steps being made all over the world with regard to racism and sexism, this is a natural and logical step forward that would allow all beings to be regarded as equals.

The closure of slaughterhouses and the end of fishing will help increase a dietary culture of non-violence. Some 74 billion land animals meet their death every year to feed humans, a further trillion sea creatures are destroyed by hugely devastating trawlers that scrape all life from the sea floor. Billions of male chicks are gassed or ground up so we can eat eggs and millions of calves are killed close to birth so we can drink milk and eat cheese. This is in spite of the fact that most people would tell you it is wrong to kill animals unnecessarily, yet most participate in doing so.

There needs to be an end of global subsidies for animal agriculture, instead aid to transition current workers in this sector must be set up. The abolition of the killing of animals for consumption and the implementation of balanced plant-based diets in all establishments must also occur, not only for the betterment of the animals, but it is also the inconvenient solution to climate change. With type 2 diabetes fast becoming the world’s number one killer, there has never been a better time to implement a global diet change.

And finally, animals are not scientific equipment and thus the testing of medicines and surgical procedures on them must come to an end. There may be strict laws on the welfare of laboratory animals in many countries, others have less stringent rules. Either way, animals suffer for research, whether it is mere scientific curiosity or an earnest desire to save human lives, doing so at the expense of animals is not appropriate. The time has come to agree that there are better ways of researching interesting ideas and that animal models for medicine are simply not good enough to continue.

Ultimately these asks culminate in animals not being seen or used as resources. Just as humans are not resources, neither are the creatures we share this planet with. Each human is an individual, no one would deny that; the same is true of animals. The future of our species depends on our species being able to see and acknowledge the other species that we share this planet with.