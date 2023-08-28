Man proposes to girlfriend over PA at Auckland Airport (she said yes)

Monday, 28 August, 2023 - 07:22

Love was in the air at Auckland Airport with a public marriage proposal taking place over its PA system.

Auckland man Yashraj Chhabra, aged 26, declared his devotion for his girlfriend, Riiya Shukla, with a message that played over the public speaker system in the international arrivals area.

Mr Chhabra, a banking specialist, said he was incredibly nervous asking the question publicly at Auckland Airport but he wanted to do something special to make it memorable for his girlfriend, a project manager currently living in Melbourne. The couple have been friends for about eight years and recently became boyfriend and girlfriend.

Mr Chhabra, said: "She’s a hard woman to surprise and I really wanted to catch her off guard. I wasn’t sure if Auckland Airport would go for it, but I was delighted they said yes to making my dream proposal become a reality."

The proposal took place in recent days after Ms Shukla arrived back at Auckland Airport from Melbourne. As she walked into the arrival hall, the airport team pressed play on Mr Chhabra’s special pre-recorded PA message, calling for his girlfriend’s attention and asking her a very important question: "Will you marry me?".

Mr Chhabra then appeared, dropped to one knee and presented her with a ring. Much to the delight of friends and family of the couple and onlookers, Ms Shukla said yes.

Auckland Airport’s Chief Operations Officer Chloe Surridge said the airport team was pleased to get in behind the unique marriage proposal.

"As everyone knows, the Auckland Airport arrivals hall is something quite special - it’s often a really emotional place and carries a lot of nostalgic memories. We have teary goodbyes, joyful returns and now a successful marriage proposal to add to the list. We’ve really enjoyed being part of the fun."

Ms Shukla is from Auckland, while Mr Chhabra moved here from India eight years ago. Ms Shukla now plans to relocate back to Auckland from Melbourne so they can start their lives together.

Mr Chhabra, said: "Like any nervous guy about to do something a bit crazy like this, I’m so pleased, and hugely relieved, she said yes. It’s a very happy time for the two of us, and I do feel like the luckiest guy in the world."

The bride-to-be, Ms Shukla, said she was in awe her partner managed such a big surprise.

"He literally made my dream come true with this beautiful proposal. What a whirlwind, stepping off the plane and coming home to such a special moment. I am so excited and can’t wait to make our wedding happen."

The happy couple are already planning a wedding ceremony and hope to get in married in India, followed by a party with friends in Auckland.