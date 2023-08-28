Active travel boost for Arthurs Point - QLDC

Monday, 28 August, 2023 - 11:56

Arthurs Point residents will soon have a safer way to walk, cycle or scoot into Queenstown.

Work to upgrade the key commuter route from McChesney Bridge into Queenstown is set to start on 4 September.

General Manager Property and Infrastructure Tony Avery said the upgrades would improve the trail, making it a safer and more viable option for people to leave the car at home and try different ways of traveling into town.

"The existing rural trail along Gorge Road will be upgraded to asphalt and chipseal, then link into the Matakauri wetlands trail which will receive surfacing and drainage upgrades but remain unsealed. We’ll also be sealing the road shoulder that runs adjacent to the Matakauri wetlands to provide a more direct, sealed surface for commuters, in addition to the gravel path through the wetlands. The route then recommences along Robins Road adjacent to the recreation ground, finishing at the intersection of Memorial and Camp Street," Mr Avery said.

The urban section of Gorge Road is outside of the scope for this project but funding will be considered through the upcoming Long Term Plan process.

As with any large construction project, there will be some disruption around the construction areas while the work is underway.

In particular, parts of the Recreation Ground Carpark will temporarily close on 4 September to allow for the construction of retaining walls to support a wide shared pathway along a section of Robins Road. Drivers will be directed to alternative carparking options such as Lakeview or Boundary Street.

Regular progress updates will be provided on the QLDC Facebook page and project webpage www.qldc.govt.nz/arthurs-point-active-travel

The project is funded by the Transport Choices package, as announced in December 2022. Transport Choices is part of the Waka Kotahi Climate Emergency Response Fund (CERF) programme, which aims to demonstrate what’s possible for communities nationwide by quickly providing people with healthier, more affordable, and safer transport choices that are good for us, and for the environment.

The project is expected to be complete by June 2024.

Fulton Hogan has been appointed as the contractor to complete the upgrade.