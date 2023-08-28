Tamaki Makaurau Auckland to play host for the 2024 NZ Championships

Monday, 28 August, 2023 - 14:03

Entries are open for the 2024 New Zealand Pipe Band Championships in New Zealand's largest city, Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland.

"The 2024 'Nationals' provides bands from across New Zealand, Australia, and from around the world the perfect opportunity to enjoy first-rate pipe band music in our biggest city," Royal New Zealand Pipe Bands Association President Iain Blakeley says.

"The 2023 offering in Ōtautahi Christchurch exceeded all of our expectations, and we are hopeful that the 2024 event will build on that. Over 48 bands competed for the top prize across all the grades, in what was the best standard heard in New Zealand for some time.

"Auckland was due to host the 2022 Championships but, due to the pandemic, was cancelled. Auckland is the perfect location for many reasons - not only Auckland's fantastic venues and array of hospitality options, but as New Zealand's major domestic and international hub for travel, it makes attending the Championships much more attractive for many bands.

"For those unable to attend the event in person, we are pleased to say our world-class live stream will be available once again thanks to our partnership with 5Stream and Brassbanned.

"This is the perfect opportunity for bands around the globe to come to New Zealand and experience the very best we have to offer."

The contest will be held over two days on Friday 15th and Saturday 16th March, 2024, and bands can start registering their interest from today here.

https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=3E7wiECA_EKwc2_cYSa4x1WlkQ4H2BFKrAcOJx1kj5lUMUVOMUNNUEE4TlhJMlYyWUJZREdCRUMxRy4u