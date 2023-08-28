Second stage of city pipeline upgrade has begun - Invercargill City Council

Monday, 28 August, 2023 - 16:40

The next phase of work on a critical infrastructure project - to ensure the people of Invercargill and Bluff continue to have access to clean, safe drinking water - has started.

Invercargill City Council Programme Director Lee Butcher said the Branxholme Pipeline Upgrade would replace the city’s existing ageing main freshwater line, which connected the water treatment plant at Branxholme to the Gala St water tower.

Once completed, the project would replace more than 10 kilometres of pipeline. The first phase of the project, which began in mid-2022 and was completed earlier this year, saw 3.7 kilometres of the new pipeline installed, he said.

"The sheer size of the project, and its complexity - navigating several busy city thoroughfares, a light industrial area in Waikiwi, part of the state highway network, and even crossing under the WaihÅpai River - makes this one of Invercargill City Council’s major infrastructure projects," he said.

"It’s been a big job already, but we’re really getting into the thick of things now."

Rooney Earthmoving had been awarded the tender to complete the remainder of the project, he said.

"Rooney’s are one of the most highly-regarded civil engineering firms in the South Island, and we’re really pleased to have partnered with them on the Branxholme Pipeline Upgrade," he said.

The contractor will start at McIvor Rd today (Monday August 28), and is expected to be in the area for about 15 working days, he said.

Some traffic restrictions would be in place on McIvor Rd while the work was undertaken:

Both lanes would operate on a stop-go system while the pipe was installed

Following this, McIvor Rd would be closed temporarily for safety reasons, as the contractor reinstated the road. The north-bound detour route would be via SH6 - SH98 - Mill Rd North. The south-bound detour route would be via SH6 - Bainfield Rd

- Retreat Rd. All road users, including residents, will be unable to access McIvor Rd during this time, for no longer than one day. Residents, and the wider community, would be advised of the specific timeframe for this work in advance.

No temporary water shutdowns were scheduled. However, if this changed, Council would advise residents as soon as possible.

The Branxholme Pipeline Upgrade would continue through to Donovan Park, Bainfield Rd, Myers St and into the Waikiwi Reservoir in Myers Reserve later this year.

Stage three of the project would begin in the new year. The project would traverse parts of the city centre - via Gala, Kelvin, and Herbert streets - before making its way to residential areas in Gladstone, a light industrial area in Waikiwi, and finally Myers Reserve, Butcher said.

The Åreti River is the sole source of water for Invercargill and Bluff, which is drawn from the awa at the Branxholme water treatment plant just north of the city. The water is supplied through pipelines originally installed in 1958. The existing pipeline had come to the end of its natural lifespan, and had experienced several failures during the last few years, he said.

"It’s well and truly time to look to the future, and replace the existing network with one that is modern, resilient, and able to provide our community with a clean and healthy water supply for generations to come," he said.

The project is scheduled to be completed in late 2024.