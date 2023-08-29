New identity for Te Putea Whakatupu Trust

|
Leading MÄori social impact organisation and entity of Te Ohu Kaimoana, Te PÅ«tea Whakatupu Trust, is proud to announce today the launch of their new identity, Tapuwae Roa.
The rebrand comes as part of the Trust’s commitment to better reflect the organisation's purpose and vision for the future, almost 20 years after its establishment under the MÄori Fisheries Act 2004.
"Throughout the past two decades, the Trust has had a rich and varied history of funding, investing in, advocating for, and directly delivering kaupapa MÄori initiatives. However, as our mahi evolved, the Trust has become more than what it was when the original name was bestowed," says Te PÅ«oho KÄtene, KaihautÅ« (Executive Director) of Tapuwae Roa.
"Tapuwae Roa represents the footsteps that we follow and the ripples we leave behind, acknowledging our deep whakapapa connections and encapsulating our commitment to creating a lasting impact that resonates across generations," says KÄtene.
As part of the rebranding process, the Trust met with those who played a pivotal role in establishing the organisation to pay homage to its long history, and to explore the meaning behind the Trust’s former name.
"Te PÅ«tea Whakatupu directly translates as the ‘fund that promotes growth’ which we felt doesn’t truly capture who we have become and the lofty goals to which we aspire," says KÄtene.
Following these conversations, the Trust collaborated with tikanga MÄori expert, Che Wilson, to develop the organisation’s new identity through a series of wÄnanga, with the new name deriving from a traditional oriori (chant).
"In the first wÄnanga, we discussed the oriori of PÅpÅ, where it talks about ka hikimata te tapuwae o Tangaroa, ka whaimata te tapuwae o Tangaroa," says Wilson.
"When we consider this in the Trust’s context, ka hikimata te tapuwae o Tangaroa speaks to the trail of Tangaroa over the surface of the moana, acknowledging the trust’s history and trials to get to where it is today. Ka whaimata te Tapuwae o Tangaroa speaks to the track of Tangaroa and ripples of impact in its wake," says Wilson.
The rebranding includes a redesigned logo designed by MÄori design agency, Ariki Creative.
"Our tohu (logo) symbolises a takarangi spiral representing how we are guided by the coalescence of ancestral knowledge, and like a stone dropped in a pond, it creates ripples of intergenerational impact for NgÄi MÄori."
The transition from Te PÅ«tea Whakatupu Trust to Tapuwae Roa marks an exciting chapter in the Trust’s evolution as it continues to deliver its tikanga-led social impact strategy.
"Although the Trust’s identity may be changing, our purpose remains the same, whÄngaitia matua te tuakiri MÄori, and through targeted funding, investment, and advocacy, we remain committed to delivering impactful kaupapa in MÄori communities," says KÄtene.
Find out more at www.tapuwaeroa.org
