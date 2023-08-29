Alliance Group office to be transformed into community medical centre

Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 - 08:47

An office block and substantial parcel of land in Mataura owned by Alliance Group will become home to a new community medical hub.

Alliance Group has sold the 2,300 square metre building and 1,000 sqm of adjoining land in McQueen Avenue to the Gore District Council.

To be known as the Mataura Health and Social Services Hub, the building will be transformed into a one-stop health and social service hub.

In a joint statement today, Alliance Group and the Mataura Community Board welcomed the proposal to breathe new life into the building and provide the Mataura community with a critical asset.

Alliance Mataura plant manager Andre Pelser said the company was delighted that the property, formerly used as the plant’s offices but now empty, would be put to such valuable public use.

"As a 100 per cent farmer-owned co-operative, we have deep roots in the community. We employ more than 500 people at the Mataura plant and more than 2,000 Southland-wide. We’re pleased to be able to help support this initiative which will benefit the entire community.

"The building has been sold to the Council under very favourable terms, which reflects Alliance’s commitment to the community."

Mataura Community Board chair Nicky Coats said board members were extremely excited about the purchase of the building and what this project means for the town and wider community.

"We’re looking forward to having a purpose-built building in Mataura to provide health services and attract and accommodate staff.

"The building has immense potential to become a significant asset for Mataura and the District, with nearly 3,000 people enrolled at the existing Mataura Medical Centre."

The community board was already working alongside Te Hau o Te Ora and other service providers to finalise the floor plan, she said.