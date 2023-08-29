Te Huia customer satisfaction at an all time high - Waikato Regional Council

Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 - 15:00

Te Huia passenger numbers have rebounded and customer satisfaction is at an all time high, the Future Proof Public Transport Subcommittee has heard.

Since the service resumed travel into central Auckland from 7 August after a four week interruption, passenger volumes have been between 30 and 50 per cent up on the June 2023 weekly average of 1349.

Waikato regional councillor and subcommittee deputy chair Angela Strange said it showed strong support for the service.

"It was really exciting during the week when we offered free travel to see so many boarding Te Huia in Auckland to enjoy time in Hamilton, including walks around Lake Rotoroa.

"The resurgence in numbers and feedback we’ve received shows how valued Te Huia is, and this is reflected in the excellent customer satisfaction survey results," Cr Strange said.

There has been an increase on the previous year’s scores, with an overall satisfaction rating of 98 per cent, up from 94 per cent in 2022. The result is well above the key performance indicator of 90 per cent.

"This amazing result reflects the superb service delivered by KiwiRail staff every day, and the unwavering commitment by all the partners to making Te Huia a success."

KiwiRail’s General Manager Scenic Journeys and Commuter Rail Tracey Goodall said the 98 per cent satisfaction rating was a fantastic result and meant a lot to KiwiRail and the Te Huia team.

"I’m really proud of our Te Huia staff. Many of them are new to KiwiRail and they have brought a strong customer service and safety focus to everything they do," Ms Goodall says.

"They are a small, tight knit team with a diverse mix of genders, ethnicity and ages. Work on commuter trains requires a customer focused type of person that is a team player. The team always pull together, support one another and are focused on ensuring Te Huia passengers have a great journey.

"Celebrating success is so important to the team. We have a staff member of the month and, quite frankly, it’s really hard to pick who that will be because all of them get consistently positive feedback from passengers. This customer survey result gives the team the recognition they deserve."

While customer satisfaction across all areas of Te Huia had increased, the survey had identified some areas where further work is needed and this was underway, the subcommittee heard.

KiwiRail was also undertaking an upgrade at the Strand Station, which includes construction of a ticket office, toilets, seating and café. There will also be accessibility upgrades.

Also during the subcommittee meeting held in Hamilton on 25 August, members voted in favour of Waikato Regional Council considering the endorsement of a charter train for the Balloons over Waikato ZURU-Nightglow 2024.

The Future Proof Public Transport Subcommittee comprises councillors from Waikato Regional Council, Hamilton city, WaipÄ, Waikato and Matamata-Piako district councils, as well as representatives of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, KiwiRail and the accessibility sector. The subcommittee meets quarterly.