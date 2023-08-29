Horowhenua community encouraged to download Antenno to report issues and receive alerts

Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 - 16:19

Horowhenua District Council launches Antenno, making it even easier to stay connected. Antenno is a free mobile app that sends you Council-related notifications and alerts about places you care about. Anything from major water outages, roadworks, closures, rates and registration reminders, consultations and more.

The best bit about Antenno is the ability to provide feedback to Council and report any issues. Whether you need to report a pothole, rubbish that has been dumped or footpaths that may need repairing, it’s easy to report the issue. Take a photo, include the address of the issue if you know it, and it will be sent directly to Council’s Customer Experience team to action.

"Ensuring our community can report the things important to them, and that Council responds in a timely manner with either a solution or an answer is imperative," says Mayor Bernie Wanden.

Antenno is easy to use and requires no personal information or login details. No need to check multiple sources of information either. Antenno sends information directly to you via the app. Visit www.horowhenua.govt.nz/antenno for more information and download the app for free at the Apple Store or Google Play Store today.