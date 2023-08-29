Edmonds launches popular children’s cookbook in te reo Maori

Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 - 19:00

Iconic Kiwi brand Edmonds is proud to launch te reo MÄori cookbook, Edmonds Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi, based on the much loved and bestselling Edmonds My First Cookbook.

The English edition has sold almost fifty thousand copies nationwide since 2019 and has been a bestselling title since publication. Edmonds Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi makes learning te reo MÄori fun and easy, as whÄnau cook and bake together.

Goodman Fielder CEO, Bernard Duignan, says "The translation is an exciting addition to the Edmonds brand and I am confident it will be a hit in Kiwi kitchens.

"Edmonds has been one of Aotearoa’s most trusted and loved brands for 140 years, one that is synonymous with Kiwi home cooking and baking. Generations of bakers and cooks have embraced Edmonds cookbooks to deliver healthy, simple recipes using quality products and ingredients."

Edmonds Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi is published in partnership with Kotahi Rau Pukapuka Trust (KRP) and publisher, Hachette Aotearoa New Zealand. Kotahi Rau Pukapuka was established to commission and translate 100 great books into te reo MÄori in order to grow the number of people who can speak, read and write the language. Edmonds Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi will be KRP’s 11 th publication.

"Dr Jen Martin’s translation, edited by Stephanie Fong, provides whÄnau with all the relevant cooking terms to support te reo usage in kitchens throughout Aotearoa," said KRP Rauawa/Trustee Miriama Kamo. "As with all our books, our Poureo, PÄnia Papa oversaw the production to ensure a publication of the highest quality."

Edmonds Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi includes seven new recipes, including ParÄoa Parai (MÄori Fried Bread) and Pihikete WhetÅ« (Star Biscuits), created by cook Kirsten Holtz. Supporting both tamariki and adults with their comprehension and confidence in te reo MÄori, the recipes will bring friends and whÄnau together when preparing kai.

Edmonds ambassador Stacey Morrison is thrilled that such an iconic New Zealand brand is embracing the use of te reo MÄori in an everyday way.

‘Being in the kitchen with my kids has long been a joy and a learning experience for me. When they were little, I learned many of the MÄori words in this book so I could share the reo and the cooking experience with them.

So I know Edmonds Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi is an ideal way to help tamariki and their whÄnau develop both their cooking and reo skills. You can use it at home, at the marae, in school, and it makes learning fun and delicious.’

Hachette Aotearoa’s Managing Director Mel Winder says "Edmonds Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi is a fantastic collaboration, bringing together the best of children’s publishing alongside the everyday use of reo MÄori. We are proud to be working alongside Edmonds and KRP on this important publication."

Edmonds Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi is available from all good bookstores from August 29 (RRP $27.99).